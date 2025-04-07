Resolutions Of Baltic Horizon Fund Repeat General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A repeat extraordinary General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the“”) holders (hereinafter together the“”) took place on 7 April 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The repeat meeting was convened as the required quorum was not reached during the initial extraordinary General Meeting on 27 March 2025. In accordance with section 10.11 of the fund rules of Baltic Horizon Fund the repeat General Meeting is permitted to adopt resolutions regardless of the number of votes represented at the meeting, unless otherwise stipulated in the fund rules.

9 Investors were registered as attending to the meeting, holding 47,673,338 Baltic Horizon Fund units/SDRs which represent 33,2% of the total number of votes of the fund.

The agenda of the meeting was to decide on the appointment of the new members of the supervisory board, the remuneration to be paid to them and the removal of the current supervisory board members.

The General Meeting resolved:

To elect Andrius Smaliukas as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 May 2025 for a period of two years;

The resolution was passed, 100% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To elect Milda Dargužaitė as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 May 2025 for a period of two years;

The resolution was passed, 100% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To elect Antanas Anskaitis as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 May 2025 for a period of two years;

The resolution was passed, 100% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To pay remuneration to the chairman of the supervisory board for fulfilling obligations of the member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 36,000 per calendar year;

The resolution was passed, 90,1% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour. There were no votes against the resolution, but 6 investors remained impartial.

To pay remuneration to supervisory board members, other than the chairman, for fulfilling obligations of the member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year;

The resolution was passed, 90,2% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour. There were no votes against the resolution, but 5 investors remained impartial.

To recall Reimo Hammerberg, Monica Hammer and David Bergendahl from the position of supervisory board member with the last date of the office being 30 April 2025.

The resolution was passed, 100% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

All investors registered to participate at the meeting participated in voting.

The meeting recording is available here .

The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

