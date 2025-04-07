EnKrypted Partners with The Binary Holdings to Secure and Scale Web3 Adoption for 169M+ Users

EnKrypted, the hybrid Web3 wallet, has officially partnered with The Binary Holdings (TBH) to introduce its intuitive wallet solution to TBH's 169M+ users.

- Vetri VeluPANAMA, PANAMA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EnKrypted , the cutting-edge hybrid Web3 wallet, has officially partnered with The Binary Holdings (TBH) to introduce its secure and intuitive wallet solution to TBH's vast ecosystem, with the potential to reach over 169+ million users. This partnership represents a major step toward expanding blockchain accessibility, though user adoption and engagement will unfold over time.EnKrypted is designed to be the ultimate Web3 wallet, offering a seamless blend of custodial and non-custodial solutions. Users can buy, swap, and receive crypto, manage NFTs, stake tokens, and stay updated with a built-in crypto news feed-all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Available as both a web app and a browser extension, EnKrypted ensures accessibility without compromising security. After a great deal of customer research, EnKrpted has been designed to be a one-stop solution for crypto users and traders alike.The wallet's hybrid approach sets it apart from traditional solutions. Non-custodial functionality gives users full control over their assets, allowing for secure self-custody and direct interaction with decentralized applications. Meanwhile, its custodial service is tailored for institutions that require regulatory compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.Unlocking New PossibilitiesThrough this partnership, EnKrypted will gradually roll out across TBH's ecosystem, offering users a seamless and secure way to engage with Web3. While adoption will take place over time, this collaboration represents a major opportunity to redefine digital asset management at scale."We've built a top-of-the-line wallet that redefines how users interact with crypto," said Vetri Velu of EnKrypted.“Partnering with The Binary Holdings enables us to deliver a secure and intuitive solution at scale, giving users greater control over their digital assets while ensuring the highest standards of protection.”For TBH, this marks a key step in enhancing security and accessibility for its users. "Providing our users with a secure and efficient wallet has always been a priority," said Siddharth Sahi, CBDO of The Binary Holdings. "With EnKrypted, we're laying the groundwork for seamless digital asset engagement within our ecosystem."Waitlisting Now OpenAs Enkrypted prepares to integrate within the TBH ecosystem, users can now join the waitlist to gain early access to its features. This marks the beginning of a new phase in TBH's blockchain journey, setting the stage for broader adoption in the months ahead.Enkrypted is available now as a free-to-use wallet extension and web app. To learn more, visit EnKrypted.

