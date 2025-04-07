403
65+ Countries, 400+ Artists, One Destination: World Art Dubai returns in April 2025 to showcase new and evolving artists to a regional and international audience
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The Middle East’s most accessible art fair returns with new country pavilions, live art experiences, and 10,000 artworks on sale
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, XX March, 2025: World Art Dubai (WAD), the region’s most accessible retail art fair, returns from April 17 – 20, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together over 400 artists and galleries from more than 65+ countries. The 11th edition promises four days of art, entertainment, and a chance for up-and-coming artists to reach an exciting new global audience.
Join a thriving art community
As World Art Dubai 2025 continues to evolve, its impact is reflected in the growing number of artists and galleries returning year after year. With an increasing roster of repeat exhibitors, the fair has established itself as more than just an event—it’s a thriving global art community. Artists and galleries recognise the platform’s ability to connect them with collectors, industry leaders, and new creative opportunities, reinforcing WAD’s reputation as a must-attend destination for artistic discovery and collaboration. This year’s edition further strengthens those ties, offering a space where art meets opportunity and creative legacies are built.
Enhanced exhibitor programme
As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global cultural hub, World Art Dubai plays a pivotal role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and expanding public access to art. This year introduces two major additions to elevate the visitor and exhibitor experience:
● VIP Preview—an exclusive, invite-only event offering first access to connect art collectors and commercial buyers directly with artists, fostering meaningful connections and boosting the commercial and cultural vitality of the UAE art scene.
● Hosted Buyer Programme – A tailored matchmaking initiative for collectors and exhibitors ensuring strategic, interest-driven interactions for art acquisitions, supporting the growth of the UAE’s art market through strategic networking
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “World Art Dubai remains a key platform for artistic exchange, uniting global artists, galleries, and collectors. We are excited to return another year, and unveil new initiatives that enhance engagement and accessibility, making this our most dynamic edition yet. We look forward to welcoming the global art community to Dubai for an inspiring celebration of creativity and culture.”
New pavilions and returning favourite features
This year’s fair strengthens its international reach by including new pavilions representing Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Australia, and Estonia. With Zimbabwe’s vibrant modern art, Mongolia’s nomadic culture, Australia’s bold murals, and Mexico’s mirror sculptures, this expansion allows visitors to experience a broader spectrum of global art, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation. These additions contribute to World Art Dubai’s mission of showcasing diverse artistic voices and fostering a global exchange of ideas.
Additionally, the Emirati Pavilion and the Philippines Pavilion make their debut, spotlighting the regional artistry and positioning local and Southeast Asian artists' talent and cultural heritage of these regions. The expansion of existing pavilions, including those from Turkey and the UAE, underscores the fair’s growing influence as a premier international art fair, attracting a wider audience of collectors, designers, and industry professionals.
Dubai Culture at World Art Dubai 2024
As a strategic partner, Dubai Culture will present an inspiring programme featuring live art demonstrations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and youth art initiatives. Visitors can engage in calligraphy and printmaking workshops, watch Emirati artists create live, and explore a special showcase blending traditional crafts with contemporary innovation. This initiative highlights Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing talent and positioning Dubai as a global creative hub.
Taking place at the close of Dubai’s four-month-long art season, World Art Dubai 2025 promises an exhilarating showcase of creativity. This year’s event features a curated mix of new attractions and returning favourites, which all seek to enrich the local art scene and give a platform to emerging talent:
● The Textile Hub – A new dedicated space celebrating the craftsmanship and storytelling power of textiles, featuring live demonstrations, workshops, and interactive exhibits that engage the community through hands-on experiences that enrich the UAE’s art scene
● Public Art Initiative with One Central – For the first time, large-scale installations transform Dubai’s urban landscape, ensuring that the fair’s artistic influence extends beyond its footprint at DWTC, and democratising access to art
● Artist in Residence Programme – Returns to promote Dubai as a cultural hub, offering international exhibitors the chance to create and showcase their work here, providing them with studio space, resources, and exposure to a global audience, and elevating the UAE’s artistic profile
● WAD Around the World – China is the fair’s Country of Honour for 2025, with a dedicated pavilion of traditional and contemporary Chinese art and live cultural performances to promote international dialogue within the UAE art scene
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, adds: “We are thrilled to present World Art Dubai once again, welcoming an exciting line-up of artists, galleries, and new initiatives. As the fair continues to evolve, we remain committed to fostering artistic exchange and enhancing engagement through dedicated art spaces, large-scale public installations, and experiences that celebrate creativity beyond the fair itself.”
WAD 2025 is brought to you with support from our legal sponsor Knightsbridge Group and the official property sponsor, ANAX Developments.
Save the Date: April 17–20, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre
About World Art Dubai
World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 11th edition, bringing all forms of art from all over the world for art lovers searching for diverse, accessible and original art from private collectors and connoisseurs to corporate and first-time buyers in search of diverse, and original art for their homes, businesses, or clients.
Featuring +10,000 pieces from around the globe, WAD unites +400 galleries and artists from +65 countries from around the world, each with their own unique take on art, WAD hosts thousands of artwork pieces from renowned galleries and solo artists from around the world under one roof, from 17-20 April 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Where the world’s art comes together, WAD offers visitors a chance to explore an exciting and accessible world of art through paintings, prints, sculptures, and street and digital art, from emerging artists, pop-art icons and fashion art disrupters to experimental expressionists and fine art and photography practitioners.
The four-day event features activities for every level of art enthusiast, inclusive of practical workshops, talks, art consultancy, live performances, and, new for 2025 a matchmaking programme between artists and galleries.
About Dubai World Trade Centre
A global business facilitator since 1979, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.
