San Diego Angel Conference VII At SDSU Announces Quarterfinalists

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 SDSU San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC VII), a program featuring a series of workshops, training sessions, and events designed for startups and angel investors, has announced 29 startup quarterfinalists who will continue their journeys toward earning a spot in SDAC VII's final pitch competition. The pinnacle of SDAC, the final pitch competition will showcase the talent of approximately six startup finalists who compete for $200,000* or more in angel investment on June 5, 2025.

Now hosted at San Diego State University's Fowler College of Business, SDAC activates new angel investors and connects them with early-stage companies that demonstrate high-growth potential. In its seventh year, the conference continues to strengthen Southern California's innovation ecosystem by combining capital, mentorship, and community. This year marks an exciting transition to San Diego State University (SDSU) deepening the event's impact in the region through academic and entrepreneurial partnerships.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of 125 applicants, the 29 quarterfinalists to advance represent a wide range of industries and innovation. They include:



AskTuring



Blue Lotus Energy



Ciconia Medical



CircuCare



Clean Earth Rovers, Inc.



CleanTrek



Craitor



EVlogic, Inc.



GolTech



GreenGripTM



Helande Innovations



HVAKR



ImproVRise



Jura Health, Inc.



LiaiZen



Loopholes



MeCo Diagnostics



Namio Health, Inc.



Oterus Biosystems



Reacher Technologies Inc.



Recoup Beverage



ReliaCare



Rheumasense



Sculpted Spaces (Cherry Tomato Engineering LLC)



Sipwell Wine Co.



Third Element Bio



Tyfast



Veera

Welfie Inc.

Quarterfinalists participated in a 3-minute rapid pitch round to further determine which applicants have the greatest potential to make it to the final round and secure funding.

SDAC Fund VII Manager Amit Agarwal shared, "After hours of thoughtful deliberations and discussions, the quarterfinalists for SDAC VII were selected. We truly believe these founders are on the verge of solving real-world problems with their innovative products and services."

For SDAC VII tickets and event details, visit . Accredited investors interested in learning more can reach out to [email protected] .

About San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC)

Over $300 million has now been raised by SDAC portfolio companies or invested by SDAC-affiliated investors since the conference's founding. SDAC is powered by a network of more than 35 partner organizations and sponsors committed to driving inclusive innovation, including The Brink SBDC, Startup San Diego, University of California, San Diego, Techstars San Diego powered by SDSU, and Stella Foundation. Key sponsors include C3 Bank, Mintz, Coeptus Law, Pillsbury Law, She Invests! and Gust. Learn more at .

*Actual amount invested depends on the total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

Editorial note: Members of the media interested in covering SDAC VII, should contact one of the media contacts detailed below. Information on the SDSU media parking policy can be found on the university's website .

Media Contact:

Silvia Mah

858.603.2677

[email protected]

SOURCE San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC)

