San Diego Angel Conference VII At SDSU Announces Quarterfinalists
SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 SDSU San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC VII), a program featuring a series of workshops, training sessions, and events designed for startups and angel investors, has announced 29 startup quarterfinalists who will continue their journeys toward earning a spot in SDAC VII's final pitch competition. The pinnacle of SDAC, the final pitch competition will showcase the talent of approximately six startup finalists who compete for $200,000* or more in angel investment on June 5, 2025.
Now hosted at San Diego State University's Fowler College of Business, SDAC activates new angel investors and connects them with early-stage companies that demonstrate high-growth potential. In its seventh year, the conference continues to strengthen Southern California's innovation ecosystem by combining capital, mentorship, and community. This year marks an exciting transition to San Diego State University (SDSU) deepening the event's impact in the region through academic and entrepreneurial partnerships.
Selected from a highly competitive pool of 125 applicants, the 29 quarterfinalists to advance represent a wide range of industries and innovation. They include:
AskTuring
Blue Lotus Energy
Ciconia Medical
CircuCare
Clean Earth Rovers, Inc.
CleanTrek
Craitor
EVlogic, Inc.
GolTech
GreenGripTM
Helande Innovations
HVAKR
ImproVRise
Jura Health, Inc.
LiaiZen
Loopholes
MeCo Diagnostics
Namio Health, Inc.
Oterus Biosystems
Reacher Technologies Inc.
Recoup Beverage
ReliaCare
Rheumasense
Sculpted Spaces (Cherry Tomato Engineering LLC)
Sipwell Wine Co.
Third Element Bio
Tyfast
Veera
Welfie Inc.
Quarterfinalists participated in a 3-minute rapid pitch round to further determine which applicants have the greatest potential to make it to the final round and secure funding.
SDAC Fund VII Manager Amit Agarwal shared, "After hours of thoughtful deliberations and discussions, the quarterfinalists for SDAC VII were selected. We truly believe these founders are on the verge of solving real-world problems with their innovative products and services."
For SDAC VII tickets and event details, visit . Accredited investors interested in learning more can reach out to [email protected] .
About San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC)
Over $300 million has now been raised by SDAC portfolio companies or invested by SDAC-affiliated investors since the conference's founding. SDAC is powered by a network of more than 35 partner organizations and sponsors committed to driving inclusive innovation, including The Brink SBDC, Startup San Diego, University of California, San Diego, Techstars San Diego powered by SDSU, and Stella Foundation. Key sponsors include C3 Bank, Mintz, Coeptus Law, Pillsbury Law, She Invests! and Gust. Learn more at .
*Actual amount invested depends on the total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.
Editorial note: Members of the media interested in covering SDAC VII, should contact one of the media contacts detailed below. Information on the SDSU media parking policy can be found on the university's website .
Media Contact:
Silvia Mah
858.603.2677
[email protected]
