College Promise Announces New Initiative To Study Programs That Support Student Fathers And Expand Economic Opportunities Across Six States

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College Promise, the national movement dedicated to advancing educational and economic opportunities for all students, is proud to announce a new strategic initiative to support parenting students, with a special focus on student fathers. Partnering with six states, including California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas, College Promise will explore existing support systems, resources, and policy initiatives designed to support student success. Leveraging findings from this initial six-month pilot project, College Promise seeks to produce evidence-based recommendations to inform nationwide policies and programs that promote greater educational and economic opportunity for individuals and communities nationwide.

The project's focus on student fathers is grounded in data regarding educational disparities that disproportionately impact men and boys nationwide. "Student fathers face unique challenges balancing school, work, and family responsibilities," said Rosye Cloud, a leading advocate for talent development and postsecondary education and interim CEO of College Promise. "Investing in education and training that equips student fathers for a rapidly evolving world of work is essential. Our aim is to ensure that they have the in-demand skills they need for early career success," said Cloud.

This multi-state initiative, in partnership with existing Promise programs, will yield critical insights about training programs, support systems, and credentials of value that can help students secure high-quality jobs, allowing individuals to build stronger futures for themselves and their families.

"Our goal is to develop findings and recommendations that can help states across the country implement evidence-based best practices and make strategic investments in young men that will ultimately benefit everyone," said Cloud.

The states included in this project were selected because they all have existing legislative mandates to collect and analyze data about the needs of student parents. This research study aims to inform future policy and Promise program practices to help provide sufficient wraparound supports and resources to this student population. Following this initial pilot project, College Promise plans to expand the initiative in partnership with other Promise programs, including 38 statewide programs and 450 national programs that work to expand access to educational and workforce training for all students.

"At College Promise, we are committed to creating economic opportunity for all Americans by expanding access to education and providing students with the support systems they need to succeed," said Cloud, highlighting this initiative's connection to the organization's broader mission.

"We work with states, higher education institutions, and economic leaders to align educational pathways with the skills and credentials most needed for the workforce of the future. This initiative will help us continue to advise states, policymakers, and educators about the types of investments and programs that do just that."

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan, non-profit organization that aims to ensure all students in the United States can access the education, training and support necessary to achieve their educational and economic aspirations. Founded in 2015, College Promise has grown to a network of more than 450 Promise programs (+730%) in all 50 states, aligned to more than 1,700 colleges and universities. College Promise works with organizations nationwide to provide scholarships covering tuition, fees, and other educational costs, along with essential support services that equip students to succeed on their college and career journeys. For more information about College Promise and its mission, visit collegepromise .

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Meyer Ι 843.408.8645

[email protected]

Michelle Cooper Ι 561.241.9063

[email protected]

SOURCE College Promise

