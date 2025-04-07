Cisos Connect's Board Of Distinguished Cisos Selects Winners Of The Top 100 Cisos Awards (C100), Recognizing Professional Achievements And Community Giveback

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The C100 recognizes outstanding professional achievements at a time when the CISO function has expanded beyond security guardianship to strategic business leader. But recipients are not only exceptional cybersecurity practitioners. Through mentorship and sponsorship, they are playing a crucial role in fostering a new generation of security leaders who will chart the industry's future course.

The awards are judged by an esteemed board of practicing CISOs, whose years of experience position them best to identify the top ranks of the profession.

See the 2025 C100 winners here:

"The task of whittling down the list of hundreds of applicants to 100 winners is becoming harder and harder with each passing year, given the outstanding credentials of each and every candidate," said Margarita Rivera, Global CISO at Carnival Corporation and a member of the CISO Board of Judges. "The recipients of this year's peer tribute set a high bar against which successors will be measured."

What distinguishes these awards from other industry honors is the transparency of the process, with defined eligibility criteria and a declared board of judges to choose the winners. There were hundreds of nominations, both self-submitted and submitted by third parties on behalf of CISOs who met the established criteria.

Key benchmarks for consideration included service in the role of CISO or its equivalent at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years, involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations, and security-related volunteering, mentoring, and activism.

There is no fee or financial requirement associated with the awards, distinguishing them from the pay-to-play model that prevails within the industry.

"What gives this award cachet within the industry is its transparency and merit-driven basis," said Frank Aiello, CISO at Maximus. "A C100 winner genuinely ranks among the profession's top tier."

"CISOs Connect's mission is to promote an elite cohort of cybersecurity leaders who are forward-thinking and devoted to advancing the industry as repositories of knowledge and valued mentors," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "As the world becomes increasingly connected and digitized – and by extension, increasingly vulnerable to cyber criminals – it is essential to honor those CISOs who can serve as role models for the industry.

"I'd also like to thank the board of pre-eminent CISO judges who gave unstintingly of their time and wisdom to the awards process."

In addition to honoring the Top 100 CISOs in North America, CISOs Connect also recognizes exemplary individuals who have made standout contributions to shaping the industry as the CISO function evolves and challenges expand.

The Visionary Award goes to an individual who, through foresight and vision, innovates and transforms the CISO role. This year's recipient is Ariel Litvin, CISO of First Quality Enterprises.

The CISO Trailblazer Award is presented to CISOs who have elevated the role beyond information security, expanding it to a position of business leadership and strategic decision-making. The 2025 winner is Nikk Gilbert, CISO of RWE.

The CISO Champion Award recognizes a CISO whose outstanding efforts on behalf of the CISO community have played a critical role in developing security leadership. This year's CISO Champion Award goes to Kevin McKenzie, VP & CISO of Ferguson Enterprises.

The Impact Award is presented to an individual whose extraordinary contributions have influenced the industry and the organizations it serves. This year's winner is Tomás Maldonado, CISO of the NFL.

The following industry leaders served on the Distinguished Board of Judges:



Frank Aiello, SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, Maximus

Matt Biber, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Qantas

Kurt Brissett, Former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Transport for NSW

Randall Frietzsche, Chief Information Security Officer, Denver Health

Nikk Gilbert, Chief Information Security Officer, RWE

Monique Hart, Vice President of Information Security, Piedmont Healthcare

Sai Iyer, Chief Information Security Officer, Ziff Davis

Kevin McKenzie, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Ferguson Enterprises

Brian Miller, Chief Information Security Officer, Healthfirst

Olusegun Opeyemi-Ajayi, Chief Information Security Officer, NYC Department of Transportation

Margarita Rivera, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Carnival Corporation Hussein Syed, Chief Information Security Officer, RWJBarnabas Health

As a fundamental part of its mission to support cybersecurity leaders who strive to protect our national assets, Black Kite, Inc. has partnered for the fourth year with CISOs ConnectTM on the C100 Awards.

"It is an honor to pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of such a first-class group of professionals," said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. "As threats to national assets multiply, the CISO role is starting to receive the visibility and the recognition it deserves. Congratulations to the 2025 winners for raising the bar for the next generation of leaders."

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts devoted to the professional and educational development of Chief Information Security Officers. The community prides itself on offering a marketplace of ideas. Cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research and analysis, while members have a forum to exchange information and collaborate with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs ConnectTM is part of Security CurrentTM, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing and community ethos. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

