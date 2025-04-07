Viega North America Welcomes Todd Schwarzenbach As Chief Customer Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Todd is a people-first leader who believes that success is built on strong relationships, both with customers and across internal functions," said Marki Huston, Chief Executive Officer of Viega North America. "He values trust, collaboration and teamwork and was drawn to Viega not only for our products and market potential but for our culture and commitment to excellence."

A seasoned business leader with more than 24 years of commercial leadership experience and seven years as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, Schwarzenbach has led businesses, built high-performing teams and driven market growth across diverse industries such as industrial, defense, healthcare and safety. His successful track record brings a deep understanding of distribution, contractor engagement and market influence while building relationships through trust and collaboration.

Schwarzenbach said, "I couldn't be more honored and privileged to join the Viega family. It truly is a world-class culture and team, built on innovation, excellence and commitment to both our customers and each other. I look forward to helping ensure that legacy of growth and service for decades to come."

About Viega

Viega North America is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow®, ProPress®, MegaPress® and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and New Hampshire and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops. For more information about Viega, visit viega .

