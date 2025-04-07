Viega North America Welcomes Todd Schwarzenbach As Chief Customer Officer
A seasoned business leader with more than 24 years of commercial leadership experience and seven years as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, Schwarzenbach has led businesses, built high-performing teams and driven market growth across diverse industries such as industrial, defense, healthcare and safety. His successful track record brings a deep understanding of distribution, contractor engagement and market influence while building relationships through trust and collaboration.
Schwarzenbach said, "I couldn't be more honored and privileged to join the Viega family. It truly is a world-class culture and team, built on innovation, excellence and commitment to both our customers and each other. I look forward to helping ensure that legacy of growth and service for decades to come."
About Viega
Viega North America is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow®, ProPress®, MegaPress® and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and New Hampshire and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops. For more information about Viega, visit viega .
SOURCE Viega North America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment