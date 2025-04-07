FIRST AMERICAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) And Encourages Long-Term Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) (“First American”) on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

Since November 2024, shares of the company's stock have declined from a trading price of over $70.00 per share to a current trading price of under $62.00, a decline of over 11% in value .

The investigation seeks to determine whether First American and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

First American shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(... )

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(... )

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750



This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.