Synthetic Biology Market Size, Industry Demand, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Synthetic biology is a rapidly evolving interdisciplinary field that integrates biology, engineering, and computational sciences to design and modify biological systems for practical applications. By engineering genetic material, scientists can enhance organisms to perform specific functions such as biofuel production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and agricultural improvements. Leveraging techniques like CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, metabolic engineering, and DNA synthesis, synthetic biology enables the development of innovative solutions across medicine, industry, and environmental sustainability.

Market Dynamics Advancements in computational biology drive the global market

The continuous evolution of computational biology is propelling the global synthetic biology market by revolutionizing genomic analysis, protein engineering, and metabolic pathway optimization. AI-driven platforms and bioinformatics tools facilitate high-throughput data processing, predictive modeling, and automation, significantly expediting advancements in drug discovery, synthetic vaccines, and precision medicine.

For instance, in March 2024, MiLaboratories introduced Platforma, an AI-powered computational biology platform leveraging large language models (LLMs) to streamline biological data analysis. This breakthrough enhances research efficiency in synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and biotechnology, enabling faster discoveries and improved data-driven insights.

These innovations are transforming synthetic biology by enhancing research efficiency, scalability, and accessibility across healthcare, biotechnology, and biomanufacturing sectors.

Expanding applications in drug discovery creates tremendous opportunities

Synthetic biology is transforming drug discovery by integrating AI-driven protein engineering, genome editing, and biosynthetic pathways to develop next-generation biologics, antibiotics, and gene therapies. These innovations are accelerating precision medicine and biopharmaceutical advancements, making drug development more efficient and cost-effective for pharmaceutical companies.

For instance, in January 2022, Zymergen introduced a new drug discovery initiative powered by its synthetic biology platform and one of the world's largest metagenomics databases. By utilizing natural products as a rich chemical source, this initiative complements Zymergen's advanced materials programs, fostering breakthroughs in biopharmaceuticals and material sciences.

As synthetic biology streamlines drug discovery, lowers R&D costs and drives biopharmaceutical innovation, the market is set for significant expansion, shaping the future of precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a leading position in the global market due to strong government and private investments, the presence of key market players, and advanced biotechnological infrastructure. The region benefits from high research and development funding, increasing applications in healthcare and biopharmaceuticals, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting synthetic biology advancements. Moreover, the rising adoption of genome editing and bioengineering technologies contributes to market growth.

Key Highlights



The global synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 19.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 23.60 billion in 2025 to reach USD 53.13 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global synthetic biology market is segmented into oligonucleotide, enzymes, cloning technologies kits, Xeno-nucleic acids, and chassis organisms. The oligonucleotide segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into genome editing technology, bioprocessing technology, polymer chain reaction (PCR) technology, and others. The Genome editing technology segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on end-users, the global synthetic biology market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Bota BiosciencesCodexis Inc.Creative Biogene.Ginkgo BioworksIllumina Inc.Merck KGaATwist Bioscience.Eurofins ScientificNovozymes A/SScarab Genomics LlcSynthegoViridosThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.MiLaboratories IncAsimov Inc Recent Developments

In March 2025, GRO Biosciences (GRObio), a synthetic biology company founded by renowned geneticist George Church, is currently exploring strategic alternatives approximately six months after securing a $60 million Series B funding round. This decision comes amid significant organizational restructuring, including substantial workforce reductions.

Segmentation

By TypeOligonucleotideEnzymesCloning Technologies KitsXeno-Nucleic AcidsChassis OrganismBy TechnologyGenome Editing TechnologyBioprocessing TechnologyPolymer Chain Reaction TechnologyOthersBy End-UserBiotechnology and Pharmaceutical companiesAcademic and Research InstitutesOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa