Stryker To Announce Financial Results For Its First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025
Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.
About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at
Contacts
For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or ...
For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or ...
