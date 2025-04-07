Paylocity Clients Can Now Seamlessly Integrate With Atlantic Employee Screening For Streamlined Background Checks

Atlantic Employee Screening now integrates with Paylocity

Paylocity expands integration options by adding Atlantic Employee Screening, giving clients a trusted, flexible solution for background checks.

- Doug Avdellas, CEOPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantic Employee Screening (AES), a leading U.S.-based provider of background check and employee screening services, proudly announces its full integration with Paylocity , a premier cloud-based HR and payroll software provider. This milestone offers HR professionals a streamlined, end-to-end hiring process connecting trusted background screening services directly within Paylocity's platform.The integration reinforces a shared commitment between both companies: to empower clients through flexibility, exceptional service, and innovative technology without the burden of long-term contracts.A Carefully Curated Integration Ecosystem for Background ScreeningPaylocity is known for its commitment to maintaining a secure, reliable, and high-performing ecosystem of technology partners. The company takes a diligent and strategic approach when selecting vendors to integrate into its platform-ensuring that only reputable and trusted providers are made available to its client base. This approach has led to successful partnerships with companies like Checkr and Verified First.Building on this thoughtful expansion, Paylocity has now welcomed Atlantic Employee Screening into its partner ecosystem. With more than 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, Atlantic brings a high-touch, service-driven approach to background screening that many mid-size and enterprise clients value. Known for live U.S.-based customer support, fast turnaround times, and a no-contract philosophy, Atlantic adds even more choice and flexibility for Paylocity users-helping organizations align their hiring workflows with providers that reflect their expectations for service, accuracy, and speed.Meeting Demand, Delivering ResultsThe integration between Atlantic and Paylocity was driven by a clear need from joint clients: to bring Atlantic's trusted screening services into the Paylocity workflow. In response, Atlantic moved quickly collaborating with Paylocity and the expert team at MeridianLink to build a robust, user-friendly integration.This three-way partnership ensured a seamless experience that aligns with the high standards of today's HR professionals. The result is a streamlined, efficient solution already benefiting several clients-helping them hire faster and with greater confidence.“This integration is a big win for our clients and a proud moment for our team,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening.“We're excited to partner with an industry leader like Paylocity. They share our belief that great service not long-term contracts is what earns customer loyalty. Several of our clients are already taking full advantage of the integration and are seeing significant improvements in their hiring workflows.”Built on Shared Values: Flexibility, Service, and TrustThe partnership reflects the shared values of Atlantic and Paylocity-two companies that believe in providing exceptional support, flexible solutions, and putting the client first. Atlantic's no-contract policy, combined with a human-centered approach to screening, aligns with Paylocity's modern, client-driven technology philosophy. The result is a better experience for HR professionals, hiring managers, and candidates alike.Why This Integration MattersEmployers now benefit from:.A Seamless Workflow – Initiate and monitor background checks directly inside Paylocity's recruiting module.Faster Time-to-Hire – Reduce delays and eliminate duplicate tasks.Top-Tier Support – Access Atlantic's award-winning U.S.-based customer service.Trustworthy Results – Get timely, accurate reports verified with compliance in mindThis integration also improves the candidate experience by simplifying the screening process, ensuring clear communication, and reducing onboarding time.Celebrating 28 Years of Trusted ServiceThis announcement comes at a pivotal time as Atlantic Employee Screening celebrates its 28th year in business. Founded in 1997 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company has earned a reputation as a premier background screening partner for mid-size and enterprise clients nationwide. With a growing list of more than 2,500 clients across education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, logistics, and more. Atlantic continues to lead through innovation, trust, and personalized service.As technology and talent demands evolve, Atlantic remains focused on its mission: empowering employers to build better teams with confidence. This integration with Paylocity is another bold step toward making the hiring process faster, easier, and more reliable for today's workforce leaders.Ready to simplify your hiring process and experience the Atlantic difference?Discover how Atlantic Employee Screening can transform your background screening program with fast, reliable results-and now, seamless integration with Paylocity. Visit Get Started or contact us at (561) 776-1804 to schedule a demo or speak with a solutions expert today.About Atlantic Employee ScreeningFounded in 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening is a trusted provider of comprehensive background checks, drug testing, and verification services for employers across the United States. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Atlantic is known for its high-touch customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, and commitment to compliance and data security. The company integrates with over 100 HR and ATS platforms and operates on a no-contract philosophy, earning client loyalty through performance and responsiveness.

