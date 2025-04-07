Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Artillery Attack On Sadove Leaves One Wounded

Russian Artillery Attack On Sadove Leaves One Wounded


2025-04-07 08:12:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Sadove in the Kherson region, leaving a 20-year-old man seriously injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reporte that the attack occurred at approximately 13:00.

The victim was hospitalized following the attack.

Read also: Artillery shelling and drone attack leave three more people wounded in Kherson

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops targeted the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring a pregnant woman and her young child. The number of casualties from the morning shelling has since risen, with two 49-year-old men hospitalized and a 47-year-old man injured in a drone attack.

