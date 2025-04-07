Russian Artillery Attack On Sadove Leaves One Wounded
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reporte that the attack occurred at approximately 13:00.
The victim was hospitalized following the attack.Read also: Artillery shelling and drone attack leave three more people wounded in Kherson
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops targeted the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring a pregnant woman and her young child. The number of casualties from the morning shelling has since risen, with two 49-year-old men hospitalized and a 47-year-old man injured in a drone attack.
