Dundee Precious Metals Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held May 7, 2025
About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).
For further information please contact:
Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
