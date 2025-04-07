Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dundee Precious Metals Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held May 7, 2025


2025-04-07 08:01:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or“the Company”) announces its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4 PM EDT via live audio webcast.

Materials for the meeting, including a user guide for accessing the virtual meeting, are available on our website at: #AGMMaterials .

Details of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including a link to the audio webcast, are as follows:

Webcast date
and time 		Wednesday, May 7, 2025
4 PM EDT
Webcast link
Replay Archive will be available on
Meeting materials Available on under Investor Centre

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
...


MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109398207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search