Dundee Precious Metals Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held May 7, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or“the Company”) announces its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4 PM EDT via live audio webcast. Materials for the meeting, including a user guide for accessing the virtual meeting, are available on our website at: #AGMMaterials . Details of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including a link to the audio webcast, are as follows:

Webcast date

and time Wednesday, May 7, 2025

4 PM EDT Webcast link Replay Archive will be available on Meeting materials Available on under Investor Centre

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

...