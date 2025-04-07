Turkesterone: Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects & Best Supplement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garland, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you're relatively new to the gym or are a veteran, chances are you've heard about Turkesterone. For the past couple of years, it's been at the forefront of the supplement world. Users claim it's given impressive results without any adverse effects, leaving many curious.

It sounds just like a magic pill. So, is that what it is? We're covering everything you need to know about Turkesterone, including its benefits, how to find the purest supplement, and even how to dose it correctly. Without further ado, let's jump right in.

What Is Turkesterone?

Turkesterone is a concentrated form of ecdysteroid (otherwise known as a phytoecdysteroid), a compound naturally occurring in some plants and insects. It's found in thistle-like plants growing in Central Asia and is usually extracted from Ajuga turkestanica and maral root.

Since ecdysteroids have adaptogenic and anabolic effects in humans, they've gained traction as a supplement. However, it's worth noting that despite the presence of some ecdysteroids in food like quinoa and spinach, Turkesterone isn't abundant in any foods we typically eat. To consume it, you need a supplement.



Although research is limited, many anecdotal experiences tell us it is effective for enhancing protein synthesis, improving muscle recovery, and increasing lean muscle mass.



The Benefits of Turkesterone

As you may have noticed, the claims surrounding Turkesterone are pretty wild. However, many of them are surprisingly substantiated (although not necessarily by clinical or scientific evidence). From boosting lean muscle growth to increasing strength to enhancing recovery, Turkesterone seems to be a promising and unique compound. They may seem far-fetched, but these benefits are very real and continue to bolster its popularity in the bodybuilding community to this day:

Increases Lean Muscle Growth

Its potential to promote lean muscle mass is unarguably one of the main reasons for Turkesterone's popularity. But you can't understand its efficacy without understanding its inner workings. So, let's get into that. And yes, science does back this part up.

According to certain animal studies, Turkesterone increases muscle growth through various pathways. For example, it abolishes insulin resistance, changes glucose metabolism, and supports muscle protein synthesis. By optimizing the mRNA translation process and aiding leucine uptake into muscle cells, Turkesterone helps your body attain a positive nitrogen balance, preventing muscle breakdown and helping muscle hypertrophy.

Beyond that, Turkesterone acts as an anabolic agent. Such compounds help the development of lean muscle tissue while decreasing muscle protein breakdown. The result? An improvement in body composition.

Enhances Strength and Recovery

Muscle gain isn't the only improvement, though. Many users report noticeable increases in their strength and recovery times. Turkesterone has been known to increase compound lifts by a whopping 20 pounds after an initial cycle.

The question is: how? It's most likely due to its ability to increase protein synthesis and muscle recovery. If you aren't as sore after intense workouts, you'll be able to improve increasingly well in subsequent training sessions! A few animal studies have also shown that Turkesterone helps repair muscle fibers that have degraded after exercises and boosts glycogen levels in your muscles.

No Post Cycle Therapy Required

Another benefit of taking Turkesterone is that you won't need a post cycle therapy . Bodybuilders and athletes often turn to performance-enhancement drugs that suppress your body's hormone levels. With this compound, that isn't the case. You can simply take it, reap the benefits, and go on with things. It doesn't suppress your testosterone levels.

Works Relatively Quickly

Nothing is more disheartening than starting a new supplement and not noticing the results after weeks of using it. You want to see and/or feel the benefits quickly, or chances are you'll stop taking it. Thankfully, Turkesterone works relatively fast.

Looking at the many anecdotal experiences found online, it usually starts working after roughly two weeks. Therefore, you'll likely experience recovery, performance, and strength increases in just one month. Although, everybody is different. Do not be discouraged if things aren't as rapidly as expected. Give it time; it will kick in.



Finding The Best Turkesterone Supplement

Finding a quality turkesterone supplement isn't easy. Ever since the hype started a while back, new brands selling it have started popping up left and right. By now, seemingly everyone is selling it. Because of this, it's becoming trickier and trickier to filter through the less-than-reputable supplements to find one that is actually what it says it is. There are fake or underdosed supplements, which you want to obviously avoid at all costs.

Despite its difficulty, it's imperative that you buy the best turkesterone supplement on the market. We'll run through the factors you need to consider when shopping before giving you the inside scoop on the highest-quality Turkesterone available:



Turkesterone source - Not all Turkesterone sources were created equally. It's found in various types of plants, but the best is Ajuga turkestanica. Ensuring it comes from this plant guarantees you spend your dollars on the purest, most potent product.

Purity - Speaking of "the purest," purity is also something you need to analyze. Any Turkesterone supplement worth their salt should use at least a 10% extract. This means that for every 500mg of Ajuga turkestanica, you receive 50mg of Turkesterone. This is plenty to reap the benefits we discussed earlier.

Dosage - The dosage differs from product to product. So, look for one that offers a research-backed, effective dosage per serving. This should be between 250mg to 500mg per serving. However, actual dosage needs vary based on individual factors (more on that later).

Price - Whenever you buy anything, you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. And the same goes for Turkesterone. While it shouldn't be the main factor, you must choose a supplement that aligns with your budget. Compare prices online to find the brand that provides the ideal money-to-value ratio. Reviews - Last but not least, remember to look at reviews on third-party websites. Companies aren't likely to publish their negative reviews, so always check third-party sites for people's true feelings about the product. Tons of positive reviews on said sites are a good indication of a high-quality product that's worth your cash.

Now, as promised, we'll discuss the best Turkesterone supplement we could find. It addresses each of the above-mentioned factors.

Our Turkesterone Supplement Choice: Huge Supplements Turkesterone

Sourced from the preferred Ajuga turkestanica plant, Huge Turkesterone by Huge Supplements boasts a whopping 500mg of the extract (10% Turkesterone) per serving. As discussed, this is plenty for reaping all its benefits, including increased lean muscle mass, improved recovery, and enhanced performance.

You get 60 servings per container, and the soft gel form maximizes absorption (compared to regular capsules used by other brands) and makes them much easier to swallow. And yes, hundreds of positive reviews back up these claims, so you can rest easy knowing your money isn't wasted on an ineffective product.

You can buy Huge Turkesterone directly from Huge Supplements for $49.95 by clicking here . This is absolutely not the cheapest option on the market, but, as with anything in life, you get what you pay for.



How to Use Turkesterone

You know what Turkesterone is, its benefits, and where to find the best supplement in the business. But we haven't yet covered how to use it. While you don't need to worry about post cycle therapy or anything like that, you can't just jump straight in without any prior usage knowledge. You need to get the dosage right for it to have the expected impact. So, let's get into it.

Turkesterone Dosage

Generally speaking, the optimal dosage of Turkesterone is between 500mg to 1000mg. However, we recommend starting out at the lower end of this range, 500mg per day divided into two doses. This is to see how your body responds to it. Some people start even lower (at the 250mg) mark, but you may struggle to see differences at such a low dose.





You may want to increase the dosage to 1000mg as you go. Although, if you're experiencing the desired results at 500mg, there's no need to increase. Keep in mind that it's important to stay within the recommended range. Even though there haven't been any reported side effects with higher dosages, it's essential to stick to the recommendations to ensure both safety and efficacy.

Run your preferred dosage for anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks. This cycle length will be more than enough to notice improvements in your physique.

Useful Tips For Taking Turkesterone

You need to be strategic when it comes to using your preferred dose of Turkesterone. You can be pretty flexible with supplements like protein powder, but this one does take a bit of planning and tactical thought to reap the best results. Here are a few tips to consider for maximum impact:



Divide your dose - If you're taking between 500mg and 1000mg of Turkesterone, split your dose into two servings. For example, one 250mg dose with breakfast and one 250mg with your last meal before bed. Since your body needs consistent levels of the supplement to show results, dividing your daily dose is an easy way to achieve this.

Take it with food - There's a reason we said "with breakfast" and not just "in the morning." Turkesterone absorbs most effectively when taken at the same time as food. To truly maximize its absorption, however, you should take it with a meal.

Pick a cycle - As we've already mentioned, you don't need to run post cycle therapy after taking Turkesterone. However, you should still take a break between uses. So, you need to choose how long your cycle will be before you start taking it. Turkesterone cycles typically run from 8 to 12 weeks, followed by a two-week break before your next cycle. If it's your first cycle, 8 weeks is probably a good idea. Don't skip doses - Consistency is the ticket to maximizing results when using Turkesterone. Whether you're having a rest day or not, always take the proper doses to maintain a steady flow in your system. This is the only way to see progress.

Turksterone Side Effects

One of the reasons behind Turkesterone's ever-growing popularity is that there are no known short- or long-term side effects. While minimal clinical research supports this, users have reported little to no side effects.

Any self-reported Turkesterone side effects are generally limited to those most often seen in standard supplements, such as nausea, stomach discomfort, and headaches. But we can't stress enough how common these are when taking almost all supplements, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach.

We advise starting with a lower dose to see how your body reacts before increasing the dose. This helps identify adverse reactions early and can prevent them from becoming more severe. If you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking other medication, consult with your healthcare provider before taking a new supplement.

The Bottom Line

Turkesterone is a promising supplement for muscle growth, recovery, and performance. It's a naturally occurring compound found in Central Asian plants and is most potent when gleaned from Ajuga turkestanica.

Although there is little scientific support for this ecdysteroid, plenty of anecdotal and preliminary research points to its highly beneficial effects on performance. These include increased lean muscle mass, enhanced recovery, and more strength.

While individual responses will differ, you can increase the likelihood of maximizing benefits by following recommended dosage instructions (500mg per day for eight weeks followed by a two-week break for beginners) and purchasing a high-quality product, like Huge Turkesterone. Remember that it's not a magic pill; make sure you train heavily and dial in your nutrition.

