Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Notes Ardagh Group S.A. Update On Discussions With Noteholders

LUXEMBOURG, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2025, Ardagh Group S.A. ("AGSA"), the controlling shareholder of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (the "Company" or "we," "us" and "our"), which indirectly owns approximately 76% of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares (the "AMPSA Ordinary Shares") and all of the Company's outstanding preferred shares (the "AMPSA Preferred Shares" and, together with the AMPSA Ordinary Shares, the "AMPSA Interests"), announced that it is engaging in negotiations with certain holders of its senior secured notes (the "SSNs," these certain holders the "SSN Holders") and certain holders of its senior unsecured notes (the "SUNs," these certain holders the "SUN Holders," and together with the SSN Holders, the "Holders"). Certain of the SSN Holders hold SUNs, while certain of the SUN Holders hold SSNs.

As an update to the March 11 announcement, on April 7, 2025, AGSA provided a further update on its discussions with the Holders (the "Update"), which, summarized the SSN Holders' latest proposal to AGSA (the "SSN proposal") and AGSA's counterproposal. The Update indicates that while no transaction has been agreed at this stage, the SSN proposal includes a potential divestment by AGSA of its AMPSA Ordinary Shares, subject to the AGSA board's approval, to a new special purpose vehicle holding structure ("New BidCo") to be owned 80% by existing indirect shareholders of AGSA and 20% by participating holders of the SUNs with a potential allocation of New BidCo equity to participating holders of the senior secured toggle notes due 2027 issued by ARD Finance S.A. (the "PIK Notes" ). The Update further indicates that the AGSA proposal includes, unlike the SSN proposal, a potential divestment by AGSA of all its AMPSA Interests, subject to the AGSA board's approval, to New BidCo, which would be owned in the same 80/20 proportions by the existing indirect AGSA shareholders and participating SUN Holders, with consideration to holders of the PIK Notes to be agreed out of the overall transaction consideration allocated to the SUNs.

The Update indicates that AGSA continues to engage in constructive discussions with the SUN Holders and the SSN Holders regarding the terms of a potential restructuring transaction, and that AGSA will provide further updates in due course. The full text of the Update is available on AGSA's investor relations website at ardaghgroup.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities referred to in this press release, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration.

Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by the Company with the SEC.

Contacts: Investor Relations Contact: Stephen Lyons, [email protected] ; Media Contact: Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants, Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

