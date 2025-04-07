V2X To Showcase Readiness Innovations At 2025 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

RESTON, Va., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X (NYSE: VVX ) will highlight its latest readiness innovations at the 2025 Sea-Air-Space Exposition, hosted by the Navy League of the United States, from April 7–9 at the Prince George's Exhibit Hall. Attendees can visit V2X at Booth 200 to explore solutions designed to enhance the operational effectiveness of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and other defense customers. Throughout the event, V2X will feature a range of solutions that advance readiness and meet the evolving demands of modern missions, including:

Weapon System Integration

V2X develops, integrates, and sustains mission-critical weapon system capabilities to enhance combat readiness across airborne platforms. V2X delivers secure, platform-agnostic Weapon System Integration (WSI) solutions, ensuring warfighters can rapidly adapt to emerging threats.



Enables enhanced weapons carriage and deployment across fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft.

Supports real-time sense, control, and engagement for greater operational effectiveness.

Enhanced Situational Awareness for Air-to-Ground Operations

V2X will also highlight its advanced communications and situational awareness solutions that enable seamless, multi-domain integration on the battlefield.



The Gateway Mission Router (GMR) provides secure, real-time connectivity across airborne and ground platforms, delivering a Common Operating Picture for enhanced warfighter situational awareness.



GMR integrates with existing platform communications, optimizing data flow while maintaining a low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) footprint.

New capabilities include Wireless Intercom and Maintenance Data Offload, reinforcing V2X's support for the DoD's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

Full-Spectrum Aviation Readiness

With decades of performance, V2X delivers full-spectrum aviation readiness that keeps more than 1,600 aircraft mission-ready-earning top performance scores across the defense aviation industry. By leveraging advanced technologies and data analytics, V2X provides real-time visibility into flight operations, maintenance, readiness, and supply chains. Our vertically integrated capabilities-ranging from organic engineering and rapid prototyping to four FAA-certified Part 145 repair stations-support critical maintenance, upgrades, and modifications that drive industry-leading aircraft availability rates. V2X's long-standing support of the Navy's T-45 and C-12 programs underscores its track record of exceeding expectations and delivering measurable readiness gains.

Visit Booth 200 to meet V2X leaders and explore how the company is advancing aviation readiness and reinforcing its commitment to the Navy, Marine Corps, and mission success across the force.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

