Ardagh Group S.A. Provides Financing Review Update

LUXEMBOURG, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh", and together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") has today provided a further update in connection with its capital structure review and its recent discussions with certain of the Group's noteholders, comprising a group owning a majority of the Group's Senior Unsecured Notes (and certain of the Group's Senior Secured Notes) (the "SUN Group"), and a group owning a majority of the Group's Senior Secured Notes (and certain of the Group's Senior Unsecured Notes) (the "SSN Group"). This follows the Group's previous update on these discussions provided on 11 March 2025 (the "March Update").

Ardagh continues to engage in constructive discussions with the SUN Group and SSN Group of noteholders regarding the terms of a potential transaction to put in place a sustainable capital structure.

The update sets out the latest proposal received from the SSN Group and the Group's counterproposal to the SSN Group during these discussions.

No proposals have been agreed at this time, and the Group's capital structure review is ongoing.

Following the March Update, certain holders of the Group's 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued proceedings against certain members of the Group. Ardagh strongly believes that the complaint is without merit and intends to vigorously defend against the proceedings.

The Company will provide further updates in due course.

Contacts:

Media: Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345

Email: [email protected]

Conor McClafferty

[email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED