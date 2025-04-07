Telecom Billing (Wireless, Fixed Line) Outsourcing Business Report 2024-2030 - Focus On Ensuring Regulatory Compliance And Fraud Management Propels Market Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|163
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$26.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Telecom Billing Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Billing Solutions Drives Market Growth Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Billing Platforms Propel Market Technological Advancements in Billing Software Expand Market Opportunities Focus on Enhancing Revenue Management and Customer Experience Strengthens Business Case Growing Use in Subscription-Based and Usage-Based Pricing Models Spurs Innovation Emphasis on Reducing Operational Costs and Complexity Enhances Product Appeal Expansion of Telecom Services and Mobile Operators Sustains Demand Integration with CRM and ERP Systems Drives Adoption Increasing Investment in Billing Infrastructure Generates Demand Focus on Ensuring Regulatory Compliance and Fraud Management Propels Market Growth Advances in Real-Time Billing and Charging Technologies Propel Market Growing Awareness About Outsourcing Benefits and Flexibility Expands Market Scope
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 25 companies featured in this Telecom Billing Outsourcing market report
- AMDOCS Cass Information Systems, Inc. Cerillion Technologies Ltd. Concentrix Corporation Fujitsu Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation NetCracker Technology Corp. Optiva, Inc. Oracle Corporation SAP SE Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson TimelyBill WNS (Holding) Ltd.
