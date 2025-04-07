Beauty Expert Tatiana Torskaya Shares Key Perfume Trends In Qatar And MENA For April 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fragrance trends in Qatar and MENA shift this April toward bold, elegant scents. Beauty blogger Tatiana Torskaya highlights top choices from Versace to Azzaro.

- Tatiana Torskaya, beauty bloggerDOHA, QATAR, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures rise across Qatar and the MENA region, many consumers are updating their fragrance wardrobes for the season. According to Big Lab Digital Agency, this spring has seen a notable increase in interest in fresh, elegant scents that align with the warmer climate. Among the standout preferences are classic floral and citrus compositions, with brands like Dior, Chanel, Lancome, and Versace perfume leading seasonal trends.Tatiana Torskaya, beauty blogger and content strategist at Big Lab Digital Agency, highlights that consumers are seeking out fragrances that not only offer a refined scent profile but also reflect their lifestyle and personal identity. "Fragrance is becoming a statement piece again," Torskaya says. "This season, there is growing demand for perfumes that are both memorable and wearable."One brand that has captured consumer attention this spring is Roberto Cavalli perfume . Known for its bold bottle design and sensual blends, the brand is experiencing renewed popularity among both male and female consumers in Qatar. "We've seen a rise in searches related to visually distinctive fragrances," notes Torskaya. "People are choosing perfumes that double as aesthetic objects and meaningful gifts."In parallel, the region is witnessing a strong interest in fragrance options that suit daily wear. Fresh woody and aromatic notes are trending, especially among male consumers. Azzaro perfume , with its clean, crisp profiles, has emerged as a favored brand for its balance of sophistication and seasonal lightness.Torskaya points out that versatility and lasting power remain essential factors in consumer decision-making. As spring progresses, shoppers are gravitating toward perfumes that offer all-day wear and are suitable for a range of settings. Brands like Jimmy Choo, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Givenchy are also maintaining solid traction among buyers looking for well-rounded fragrance choices."Consumers today want perfumes that adapt to their day," Torskaya explains. "From work to evening plans, a single fragrance needs to hold up and evolve throughout the day."When it comes to selecting the right spring fragrance, Torskaya recommends looking for perfumes with structured compositions: bright top notes, floral or herbal heart notes, and a soft, lasting base. Perfumes featuring bergamot, neroli, white musk, or jasmine are particularly well-suited for the climate in Qatar and the wider Gulf region.As with other product categories, perfume shopping is rapidly shifting online. Torskaya notes that digital channels now play a major role in how consumers discover and choose fragrances.“Online retailers in the region are investing in AI-based recommendation tools, user reviews, and enhanced product descriptions to help customers find their ideal scent without testing it in-store,” she says.This spring, fragrance remains a thoughtful and desirable gift option in Qatar. The blend of seasonality, cultural appreciation for scent, and growing digital retail infrastructure makes the fragrance market one of the most dynamic lifestyle segments in the region.About Big Lab Digital Agency Big Lab Digital Agency is a leading digital marketing firm based in Dubai with deep expertise in SEO and performance marketing. The agency works with top-tier brands, e-commerce platforms, and marketplaces, helping them scale through data-driven strategy, AI analytics, and cutting-edge digital solutions.

Iurii Nemtcev

Big Lab Digital Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.