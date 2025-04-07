LPG Price Hiked By Rs 50 Per Cylinder

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The price of LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50 per 14.2 kg cylinder for both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers with effect from April 8, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday.

The price increase applies to both Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries as well as other consumers.

"For PMUY beneficiaries, the price will rise from Rs 500 to Rs 550 per cylinder. For other consumers, it will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853," the minister said.

He added that the revision is subject to the periodic review that takes place every two to three weeks.

On April 1, in a relief to people in the new financial year, oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut by Rs 41. In the national capital, Delhi, the revised retail selling price now stands at Rs 1,762 per cylinder.

India imports about 60 per cent of the domestic LPG consumed. Price of LPG in the country is linked to its price in the international market.

The number of beneficiaries getting subsidised LPG under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has gone up to 10.33 crore as on March 1 this year while the total number active domestic LPG consumers in India stands at 32.94 crore, according to information tabled in Parliament in the recently-concluded session.

While the average international price of LPG rose by 63 per cent from US$ 385/MT in July 2023 to US$ 629/MT in February 2025, the effective price for PMUY consumers for domestic LPG was reduced by 44 per cent from Rs 903 in August 2023 to Rs 503 in February 2025, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The retail selling price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was, until now, Rs 803 in Delhi, while there was a subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder to PMUY consumers. The price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders had remained unchanged since August 2024.