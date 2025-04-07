Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk Reveals ‘Progress’ On Contract Extension Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, April 7 (IANS) Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has revealed there has been 'progress' in terms of his talks with the Merseyside club regarding a new contract as his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Van Dijk, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been integral cogs of Liverpool's success in the past few years and all three are out of a contract this year putting fans on red alert.

“There is progress, yeah. I don't know, we'll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we'll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them. But I want them to be there Sunday again (at home to West Ham United) and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us,” Van Dijk was quoted saying by The Athletic.

According to reports, Trent is the most likely to leave Liverpool with Real Madrid said to be eager to bring the English wing-back to Santiago Bernabeu. There is still a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Salah's contract with no suggestions of a talk in progress.

Van Dijk also reflected on the 2-3 loss against Fulham on Sunday and said their performance in the first half was 'not acceptable'.

“It was a poor day at the office for all of us. There were individual moments that should have been dealt with better. It was not acceptable as a team. First half, we scored a great goal, but we let them back into the game with sloppiness from ourselves and these things shouldn't happen," he said.

“Obviously second half we went one-v-one, we were trying as quickly as possible to get the second goal, we took a lot more risk. We tried to turn it around but unfortunately we couldn't do it. On the first half, you can't argue with the result. We have take it on the chin and try to beat West Ham next week,” Van Dijk added.