CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC (City Of London, CLIG, The Group Or The Company) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City of London (LSE: CLIG), a leading specialist asset management group offering a range of institutional and retail products investing primarily in closed-end funds, is pleased to announce that Ben Stocks will be joining the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 7 April 2025. This appointment follows a thorough search process undertaken by the Nomination Committee of the Board.

Ben brings extensive leadership experience from his 27-year tenure as an Executive Director and the CEO of London Stock Exchange-listed Porvair PLC, where he successfully led the company's growth into a global business with operations in the USA, UK, Europe and Asia.

In his new role, Ben will serve as a member of CLIG's Audit and Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Rian Dartnell, Chairman of CLIG, commented:

"I am very happy to welcome Ben Stocks to the CLIG Board. His strategic acumen, combined with his ability to build high-performing teams and foster a growth mindset, make him a valuable addition. We look forward to benefiting from Ben's wisdom, sound judgment, and 'can-do' attitude as he contributes to CLIG's continued success."

Ben Stocks commented:

"I am delighted to be joining CLIG to support the Board and management team in delivering growth and enhancing value for clients, employees and shareholders."

There is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R in connection with Ben Stocks' appointment.

For further information, please visit

SOURCE City of London Investment Group PLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED