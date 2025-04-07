Console Gaming Market Report 2025 - Remakes, Remasters And Indie Games Power The Future Of The $79 Billion Console Gaming Market
The global console games market was worth $52 billion in 2023 and will generate $79 billion in 2030, according to the analyst forecasts. Console games revenue lags behind mobile games but remains one of the two main segments in the gaming software market. Mobile games generate about 2.5 times more revenue than console games.
- Technological innovation and evolving consumer preferences are driving the progress of console gaming. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly used in console gaming, particularly in graphics, game upscaling, and player safety. Cross-platform play is another technology trend that is knocking down the barriers between console ecosystems to improve the playing experience. Game libraries are increasingly populated with remakes and remasters of classic titles. This is a cheap way for gaming companies to boost sales, using existing intellectual property (IP) to attract nostalgic gamers and curious new players. Independent games are another focus area for companies in the console gaming market as they provide creative content at a relatively low cost. Studios proficient in remakes, remasters, and indie games are likely acquisition targets for larger players.
- This report provides an overview of the console gaming theme. It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. It includes global market forecasts for the console games market and analysis of patents and company filings trends. It contains details of M&A deals driven by the console gaming theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of console gaming. The detailed value chain consists of four layers: creation, distribution, device, and monetization.
- The console gaming market is fiercely competitive, with Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo the dominant players. In addition, a diverse array of companies-including game developers and publishers, cloud services providers, telcos, retailers, peripheral manufacturers, advertising networks, and payment processors-actively contribute to the market. This variety of companies fosters continuous innovation, making console gaming a dynamic experience for gamers. This report is an invaluable guide to this important and lucrative theme.
