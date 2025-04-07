SUNWAY HEALTHCARE GROUP NAMED BEST INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE PROVIDER, SOUTHEAST ASIA AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Healthcare Group, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, has been honoured with the prestigious title of 'Best Integrated Healthcare Provider, Southeast Asia, 2024' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the renowned Global Brand Awards. This accolade recognizes Sunway Healthcare Group's exceptional commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric innovation, and holistic care across Southeast Asia.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate the highest achievements across industries worldwide. Sunway Healthcare Group has been recognised by Global Brand Awards for its clinical excellence and its commitment to innovation in healthcare .

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "We are proud to celebrate excellence across industries at Global Brands Magazine. Sunway Healthcare Group's recognition as the Best Integrated Healthcare Provider in Southeast Asia for 2024 reflects their exceptional commitment to innovation, transparency, and superior patient care. Congratulations to the entire team for this well-deserved achievement."

"It is a great honour to be recognized as a leading integrated healthcare provider in the region, demonstrating our commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care and innovation across the spectrum of our services. While we continually strive to meet the health needs of our communities through research, technology, and expertise, our values of integrity and compassion is the driving force to providing holistic care," said Dato' Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group.

ABOUT SUNWAY HEALTHCARE GROUP

Sunway Healthcare Group ("SHG") is one of the leading integrated private healthcare groups with an extensive network of hospitals and healthcare services in Malaysia.

The Group's network includes its flagship quaternary hospital Sunway Medical Centre Sunway City, tertiary hospitals Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, Cheras, Sunway Medical Centre Penang and Sunway Medical Centre Damansara, ambulatory care services at Sunway Specialist Centre Damansara, as well as complementary services at Sunway TCM Centre, Sunway Fertility Centre, and Sunway Home Healthcare. The latest addition to the Group's offerings is Sunway Sanctuary, a senior living residence annexed to Sunway Medical Centre Sunway City.

At the heart of SHG are some of the nation's most skilled and experienced healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, setting new benchmarks for quality medical care in the region and attracting international patients from over 170 countries.

With the aim to shape the future of healthcare, SHG has strategic collaborations in the domains of medical training, education, and clinical research with internationally renowned institutions.

As part of its expansion strategy to provide more communities with access to quality healthcare, SHG will increase its footprint all over Malaysia with tertiary hospitals in Ipoh (Perak), Iskandar Puteri (Johor), Kota Bharu (Kelantan), and a rehabilitation hospital in Paya Terubong (Penang). With this growth, SHG will have a combined capacity of over 3,000 beds among its network of hospitals by 2030.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is the largest Brands Magazine in the world leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide . Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the world's leading online magazines. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The awards highlight key players who strive for excellence, offering a platform to acknowledge their efforts and accomplishments. The next awards ceremony will take place in June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

View the full list of the winners, including Sunway Healthcare Group, at globalbrandsmagazine/winners .

To nominate your company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2025, visit: nomination-form/

