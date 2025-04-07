APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market Report 2025, With Key Player Profiles For FUCHS Lubricants, Mclube, ROCOL, Americhem, ENEOS, Curtiss-Wright, Idemitsu Kosan, Setral Chemie, Kluber Lubrication & Avient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.In the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), regulatory actions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and rising environmental consciousness are driving the transition toward PFAS-free lubricants. By 2025, numerous industries - ranging from manufacturing to automotive - are seeking alternatives to PFAS-containing oils and greases due to heightened scrutiny of chemical footprints and potential health risks. In parallel, governments in key APAC economies (China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc.) are strengthening compliance requirements, prompting lubricant suppliers to invest in research, develop novel formulations, and adapt supply chains to eliminate PFAS usage.By 2034, further innovations in green chemistry and feedstock sourcing (particularly synthetic and bio-based oils) will accelerate PFAS-free lubricant adoption. As the region's massive industrial base modernizes, demand for safe, high-performance lubricants across automotive, power generation, metal production, chemical processing, and beyond will surge. Consequently, PFAS-free products - offering reliability, thermal stability, and environmental benefits - are well-positioned to capture a growing portion of APAC's lubricant market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Trends

A key trend is increasing R&D in specialized PFAS-free additives - e.g., polymeric or ceramic-based friction modifiers and anti-wear agents. This ensures lubricants maintain or exceed performance benchmarks historically achieved by PFAS compounds (e.g., polytetrafluoroethylene), reinforcing end-user confidence in new, sustainable solutions.

Market Drivers

Rapid policy adoption and public awareness around PFAS hazards is a major driver. APAC governments, influenced by global restrictions and local environmental activism, set stricter thresholds or outright bans on PFAS in industrial and consumer products, compelling lubricant suppliers and OEMs to switch to PFAS-free alternatives.

Market Restraints

Despite supportive regulations, higher formulation costs and performance validation can hinder widespread adoption. Transitioning from PFAS-based lubricants requires re-engineering products and verifying reliability in demanding industrial conditions - often entailing new testing, certifications, and acceptance cycles among cautious end users.

Market Opportunities

Surging demand for safe, high-performance lubricants in advanced manufacturing and EV sectors presents a strong growth opportunity. As APAC economies push for localized EV production, battery component manufacturing, and advanced robotics, lubricants free of PFAS can offer reliability, environmental compliance, and brand differentiation - tapping into critical technology supply chains for the future.

Report Scope:

The report is segmented by application, product and region as follows:

Segmentation by Application

Industrial



Construction: Heavy machinery lubricants avoiding PFAS components for environmental compliance.

Metal & Mining Production: High-viscosity lubricants designed to withstand extreme temperatures and loads, minus PFAS.

Cement Production: Durable oils for bearings and kilns in dusty, high-heat conditions.

Energy and Power Generation: Turbine oils, compressor lubricants, and gear oils focusing on minimal chemical pollution.

Manufacturing: Broad range of hydraulic fluids, cutting oils, and greases requiring chemical safety.

Chemical: Plant operation lubricants that satisfy strict contamination standards.

Oil & Gas: Drilling and rig lubrication needing PFAS-free performance.

Textile: Lubricants used in spinning, weaving, or dyeing equipment that comply with emerging PFAS bans.

Food Processing: Food-grade lubricants strictly regulated for consumer safety. Others: Minor niches with specialized needs (paper mills, plastics molding, etc.).

Automotive (Vehicle & Transportation)



Vehicles: Engine oils, transmission fluids, and greases with zero PFAS content for passenger cars, trucks, and two-wheelers.

Rail: Lubricants for railway bearings, traction motors, or couplings under zero-PFAS guidelines.

Marine: Gear oils and hydraulic fluids that meet marine environmental protocols. Aviation & Aerospace: High-performance synthetic lubricants for aircraft engines, hydraulics, and ground-support equipment.

Segmentation by Product

Base Oil



Mineral Oil: Traditional, cost-effective lubricants increasingly reformulated without PFAS additives.

Synthetic Oil: Advanced performance, chemical stability, and broad temperature range capability, suitable for PFAS-free solutions. Bio-based Oil: Growing interest due to biodegradable properties and low environmental impact.

Lubricant Type



Industrial Lubricants (e.g., hydraulic oil, compressor oil, metalworking fluid, gear oil, turbine oil, industrial transmission oil, greases, etc.). Automotive & Transportation Lubricants (e.g., engine oil, transmission oil, gear oil, etc.).

Regional Overview

The APAC market spans diverse regulatory frameworks and industrial demands:



China



Largest industrial and automotive market in APAC, adopting stricter chemical compliance.

Domestic lubrication brands adapt quickly to supply chain decarbonization and PFAS-free mandates.

Japan



Advanced manufacturing base (automotive, electronics) with high quality standards for lubricants.

Proactive R&D in bio-based and synthetic lubricants.

Singapore



Major refining and trading hub, shaping regional chemical safety and performance norms.

Emphasis on high-value industrial and marine lubricants.

South Korea

Robust automotive and electronics industries, fostering an early PFAS-free shift in manufacturing processes.

Taiwan

Notable electronics and precision manufacturing, prompting specialized PFAS-free formulations.

Australia & New Zealand

Mining, agriculture, and heavy equipment usage push for PFAS-free lubricants to comply with environmental guidelines.

India

Rapid industrialization and automotive growth, with government policies increasingly addressing chemical safety.

Malaysia & Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Varied industrial bases, exploring PFAS-free lubricants primarily for heavy equipment, palm oil processing, and broader manufacturing.

Key Players in the Market



FUCHS Lubricants

McLube

ROCOL

Americhem

ENEOS

Curtiss-Wright (Everlube Products)

Idemitsu Kosan

Setral Chemie GmbH

Kluber Lubrication Avient

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

2. APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by End-Use Industry) Value and Volume, 2023-2034

2.3.1 Industrial

2.3.1.1 Construction

2.3.1.2 Metal & Mining Production

2.3.1.3 Cement Production

2.3.1.4 Energy and Power Generation

2.3.1.5 Manufacturing

2.3.1.6 Chemical

2.3.1.7 Oil & Gas

2.3.1.8 Textile

2.3.1.9 Food Processing

2.3.1.10 Others

2.3.2 Automotive (Vehicle and Transportation)

2.3.2.1 Vehicles

2.3.2.2 Rail

2.3.2.3 Marine

2.3.2.4 Aviation and Aerospace

3. APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by Base Oil) Value and Volume, 2023 - 2034

3.3.1 Mineral Oil

3.3.2 Synthetic Oil

3.3.3 Bio-based Oil

3.4 APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by Lubricant Type) Value and Volume, 2023 - 2034

3.4.1 Industrial

3.4.1.1 Hydraulic Oil

3.4.1.2 Compressor Oil

3.4.1.3 Metalworking Fluid

3.4.1.4 Gear Oil

3.4.1.5 Turbine Oil

3.4.1.6 Grease

3.4.1.7 Industrial Transmission Oil and Gear Oil

3.4.1.8 Other

3.4.2 Automotive and Transportation

3.4.2.1 Engine Oil

3.4.2.2 Transmission Oil

3.4.2.3 Gear Oil

3.4.2.4 Others

4. APAC PFAS Free Lubricants Market (by Region)

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4 Application

4.5 Product

4.6 China

4.7 Japan

4.8 Singapore

4.9 South Korea

4.10 Taiwan

4.11 Australia and New Zeeland

4.12 India

4.13 Malaysia

4.14 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles



FUCHS Lubricants

McLube

ROCOL

Americhem

ENEOS

Curtiss-Wright (Everlube Products)

Idemitsu Kosan

Setral Chemie

Kluber Lubrication Avient

