SGS Debuts At Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025

SGS operates a global network of ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories providing comprehensive solutions for cosmetics compliance

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is excited to announce its debut at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 .Taking place from April 21-23 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is the region's premier beauty trade event. It brings together more than 400 exhibitors and attracts over 15,000 visitors, offering a key platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends, regulations and technological advances in cosmetics, skincare, haircare, salon supplies and fragrances.With Saudi Arabia emerging as a major player in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern beauty and wellness market, which is expected to be worth USD 60 billion in 2025, regulatory compliance remains crucial for successful market entry. All cosmetic products entering the Kingdom must adhere to Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) regulations and obtain a certificate of conformity (CoC) for each consignment.SGS provides comprehensive solutions for cosmetics compliance, fully aligned with regulatory requirements, ensuring smooth access to the Saudi market. Leveraging a global network of ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories, SGS offers product reviews, including labeling and ingredient list checks, testing according to GSO standards, GHAD registration, and CoC issuance through the FASEH platform.SGS experts will be at booth #F15 throughout the exhibition, ready to discuss tailored solutions that support businesses in achieving a smooth, compliant market entry into Saudi Arabia.Learn more about SGS's cosmetic and personal care services and trade facilitation solutions.Register now for Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025.About SGSSGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Jackie Brown, PR Account Executive

Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd,

+44 7792 970919

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.