Smithfield Foods To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On April 29, 2025

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD ), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released before market open on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online smithfieldfoods.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at smithfieldfoods and by dialing 877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 412-317-0088). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 3120320. The replay will be available until May 6, 2025.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD ) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

