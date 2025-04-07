Groundbreaking Faith-Based ETF Celebrates 1St Year Of Trading

"We launched PTL to give investors a low-cost, faith-based alternative to traditional large-cap funds, and we're thrilled to see the strong response in its first year," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "This milestone reinforces the demand for fund solutions that honor God and provide competitive investment opportunities."

About the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL )

PTL was launched on March 25, 2024, and is constructed to be a core holding for equity portfolio allocations by providing exposure to the 500 largest United States companies (by market cap) with biblical values alignment determined by Inspire Impact Scores of zero or higher. With no exposure to the "Magnificent 7", an expense ratio of just 0.09%, and a passive, market cap-weighted index construction, PTL seeks to provide low-cost, efficient equity exposure to investors.

About Inspire Investing



Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact ScoreTM, which investors worldwide use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine eight times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Currently, Inspire is supporting church planters in Cuba to help them grow their ministry and spread the Gospel throughout the country. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit .

Visit to learn more about Inspire's faith-based ETFs.

