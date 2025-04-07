Auto Parts And Accessories Global Industry Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $2.4 Trillion By 2030 - China Forecasted To Grow At An Impressive 4.8% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|742
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.4 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Auto Parts And Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Expansion Drives Demand for Specific Auto Parts Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Custom Parts Increasing Global Motor Vehicle Production Strengthens Business Case for OEM Parts Growing Consumer Demand for Vehicle Customization Generates Accelerated Demand for Accessories Aging Vehicles and Aftermarket Sales Surge Bodes Well for Market Growth Post-Vehicle Sale Rise in Ride-Sharing and Its Effect on Vehicle Wear and Tear Parts Demand Consumer Preferences for Luxury and Comfort Features in Vehicles Propel Upscale Accessory Sales Growing Influence of Digital Channels for Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Expansion of the Global Automotive Repair Market Sustains Demand for Replacement Parts
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 499 major companies featured in this Auto Parts And Accessories market report include:
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Autoliv, Inc. BASF SE BorgWarner, Inc. Calsonic Kansei Corporation Continental AG Delphi Technologies Denso Corporation Faurecia Gestamp Automocion S.A. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Hyundai Wia Corporation JTEKT Corporation Lear Corporation Magna International, Inc. MAHLE GmbH Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.) Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH Robert Bosch GmbH Samvardhana Motherson Group Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group) Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. ThyssenKrupp AG Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Toyota Boshoku Corporation Valeo Group Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Yazaki Corporation ZF Friedrichshafen AG
