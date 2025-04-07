Auto Parts And Accessories Global Industry Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $2.4 Trillion By 2030 - China Forecasted To Grow At An Impressive 4.8% CAGR

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Parts And Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Auto Parts And Accessories was valued at US$2.0 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The auto parts and accessories sector is an integral component of the automotive industry, encompassing the production, distribution, and retail of parts and accessories used in the maintenance, enhancement, and customization of vehicles. This sector caters to a wide range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and even heavy vehicles, providing both original equipment (OE) and aftermarket parts.

OE parts are typically made by the vehicle's manufacturer or under their strict specifications, while aftermarket parts are produced by other companies and may offer alternative features or pricing. Accessories can include items ranging from high-tech entertainment systems to custom seat covers, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of a vehicle. The industry is critical not only for vehicle maintenance and repair but also for customization and upgrades, driving consumer satisfaction and vehicle longevity.

What Drives the Growth of the Auto Parts Market?

The growth in the auto parts and accessories market is driven by several factors. Economic recovery and growth in various regions enable higher consumer spending on vehicle maintenance and enhancements. Technological advancements in auto parts manufacturing, such as improved materials, precision engineering, and smart technologies, are expanding the capabilities and appeal of aftermarket parts. Moreover, the increasing average age of vehicles in operation globally necessitates more frequent repairs and replacements, boosting the demand for parts and accessories.

Changes in consumer behavior, including heightened interest in vehicle customization and upgrades for older cars, also contribute to market expansion. Lastly, the expansion of online sales channels has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of products, from basic components to high-end accessories, thus broadening the consumer base and driving sales. These factors together create a robust environment for the continued growth of the auto parts industry, catering to an ever-evolving consumer demand and technological landscape.

How Is Technology Transforming the Auto Parts Industry?

Technology plays a transformative role in the auto parts and accessories industry. Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing, are revolutionizing the production of auto parts by allowing for more precise, efficient, and cost-effective methods of production. This technology enables the creation of complex parts that are lighter, stronger, and more durable, which is particularly beneficial for high-performance and specialty vehicles.

Moreover, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in auto parts is enhancing vehicle connectivity and diagnostics, allowing for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and more personalized user experiences. Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are also beginning to influence the retail and repair side of the industry, with AR applications assisting in everything from part selection to installation processes.

What Trends Are Influencing Consumer Choices in Auto Parts?

Several key trends are currently shaping consumer choices in the auto parts and accessories market. Sustainability is a major influence, with an increasing number of consumers seeking eco-friendly products, such as parts made from recycled materials or designed to increase fuel efficiency. The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) has also prompted a surge in demand for specific parts related to EV technology, including batteries, chargers, and specialized maintenance tools.

In addition, the DIY (Do It Yourself) trend continues to grow, as many vehicle owners take maintenance and customization into their own hands, driven by a plethora of online tutorials and the availability of specialized tools and parts. This shift is supported by the digital transformation of retail, where e-commerce platforms offer vast selections of auto parts and accessories, complete with customer reviews and competitive pricing, facilitating informed decision-making and convenient purchasing.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Auto Parts And Accessories Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Auto Parts And Accessories Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Autoliv, Inc., BASF SE, BorgWarner, Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

