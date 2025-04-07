Cancer Therapeutics Market To Reach $168 Billion By 2029 Driven By Metastatic And Recurrent Cancer Innovations

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Both qualitative and quantitative data on the current dynamics impacting the global cancer therapeutics market are presented in this report. It discusses the history of cancer, its different forms, its pathophysiology, its stages of development and its mechanisms of metastasis and recurrence. It also incorporates the disease burden by knowing the epidemiology of different cancers. Treatment patterns that include both non-pharmacological (e.g., radiation, surgery) and pharmacological (e.g., hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, cytotoxic/chemotherapy, combinatorial therapy) approaches are discussed to illustrate the various therapeutic options available to patients.

Analyses of the most popular products, the state of clinical trials and new product approvals are also included in the report. The demographics of the major regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World - as well as their prospects for growth, are summarized. The profiles of leading companies and the strategies of international businesses involved in the cancer treatment sector are also discussed. Estimations of the market size for therapies that treat cancer metastases and recurrence states are included in the scope.

The global market for cancer therapeutics emphasizing recurrent and metastatic divisions is expected to grow from $116.1 billion in 2024 to reach $168 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The global cancer therapeutics market emphasis on recurrent and metastatic divisions was valued at $108.1 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% to reach $168 billion by the end of 2029. There are several reasons why the oncology pharmaceutical sector is a promising one for growth. The dynamic and quickly changing oncology pharmaceutical market is a part of the global pharmaceutical industry. The development, manufacturing and distribution of medications used to treat cancer are the main objectives of this market, which is anticipated to keep expanding considering the continuous developments in science and technology. Novel immunotherapies and CAR-T cell therapy are two emerging treatments that could completely change the way cancer is treated. The accessibility and affordability of medications must be addressed to ensure that new treatments benefit a wide range of patients.

The movement of cancer cells from their original locations to different areas of the body is known as "metastasis" or "metastatic cancer." Cancer cells separate from the original tumor during metastasis, move through the blood or lymphatic system and develop into a new tumor in different body tissues or organs. The primary tumor and the new metastatic tumor are the same type of cancer. Breast cancer cells, not lung cancer cells, are present in the lung if the disease spreads there.

Compared to localized cancers, metastatic cancer usually has a worse prognosis, and it is more challenging to treat. Given the aggressive nature of metastatic disease and the difficulty of overcoming resistance to current therapies, there is a significant need for novel treatments for metastatic cancers, making this market crucial. There are more metastatic cases due to patients living longer after initial treatment due to advances in cancer detection and treatment. Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are thought to be caused by metastases (Chaffer CL et al., Science, 2011). With the advent of combination therapies, which combine immunotherapy, targeted therapy and chemotherapy to boost efficacy and overcome resistance, the market for treatments for metastatic cancer is rapidly changing.

Genetic profiling and biomarker testing enable treatments specific to each patient's cancer type and mutations, so personalized medicine is increasingly playing a crucial role in the treatment of metastatic cancers.

Cancer types noted in this report include:



Lung

Breast

Liver

Stomach

Prostate

Colorectal

Gastric

Cervical

Bladder

Kidney

Ovarian

Lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

Brain tumors

Thyroid Uterine

Additional growth potential and forecast data are discussed for the cancer therapeutics market, as well as for the cancer types, regions and countries. For market estimates, data are provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for the period of 2024 through 2029.

Report Scope:



51 data tables and 83 additional tables

An overview of the global market for cancer therapeutics with emphasis on recurrent and metastatic divisions

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by cancer type and region

A look at the factors driving the market's growth and constraints

Insight into the industry value chain analysis, providing a study of the intermediaries involved

Description of cancer development stages, including the mechanisms of metastasis and recurrences, and the current diagnostics such as medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics technologies and treatment patterns

Coverage of causes, risk factors, prevalence and incidence of cancer, and information on its economic burden

Review of pharmacological approaches covering cytotoxic/chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy and combinatorial therapy and non-pharmacological treatments such as surgeries and radiation

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a review of current market trends

Discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Review of the current market status, technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's Five Forces, competitive landscape, R&D activity and patent analysis

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Updates on recent mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new products and other strategic developments Profiles of the leading vendors, including Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca

