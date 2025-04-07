403
Dominican Republic Tightens Border Security Amid Haitian Migration Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic, led by President Luis Abinader, has unveiled robust measures to address the escalating irregular migration from neighboring Haiti.
In a national address, Abinader announced the deployment of 1,500 additional soldiers to reinforce the 9,500 troops already stationed along the shared 380-kilometer border.
The government also plans to expand the existing border wall by 13 kilometers, adding to the 54 kilometers already constructed. To enhance migratio control, authorities will integrate 750 new migration agents and establish offices in every province.
Abinader proposed creating a specialized prosecutor's office for migration issues and suggested harsher penalties for officials and individuals involved in human trafficking or facilitating illegal entry.
A draft law aiming to reform the current migration framework will be presented to Congress next week. The government has deported over 180,000 Haitians since October 2024, including 86,406 in the first quarter of 2025.
Migrants detained in recent operations undergo biometric registration and individual assessments before repatriation. New healthcare protocols now require undocumented migrants to present identification or work permits at public hospitals, with non-compliant individuals facing immediate deportation after receiving care.
Abinader urged the international community to assist Haiti, emphasizing that the Dominican Republic cannot shoulder its neighbor's crises alone. Haiti remains mired in political instability, economic collapse, and rampant gang violence, driving thousands to seek refuge across the border.
The Dominican Republic's measures reflect growing concerns over national security and resource strain but have sparked criticism from human rights advocates.
These actions underscore the Dominican Republic's struggle to balance sovereignty with humanitarian challenges while calling for global responsibility in addressing Haiti's deepening crisis.
