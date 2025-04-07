403
Pope Francis Returns To Public Life After Health Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pope Francis made his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday, following a severe health crisis that kept him hospitalized for 38 days.
The 88-year-old pontiff, recovering from bilateral pneumonia, greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square while seated in a wheelchair and using oxygen support.
His appearance marked the conclusion of a Mass dedicated to healthcare workers and the sick. This was part of the Catholic Church's Jubilee celebrations.
Francis had been hospitalized on February 14 due to bronchitis that escalated into double pneumonia. This condition posed significant risks given his medical history, including partial lung removal during his youth.
The pope's health deteriorated to such an extent that doctors briefly considered discontinuing treatment. Advanced medical interventions helped stabilize him, allowing his discharge on March 23.
During Sunday's appearance, Francis addressed the crowd with a fragile but audible voice, expressing gratitude and wishing them a happy Sunday. His improved condition contrasted with his March 23 appearance when he struggled to speak and move.
Despite ongoing breathing difficulties and reduced strength, he showed signs of recovery. The Vatica prescribed two months of rest for Francis at Casa Santa Marta to aid his recovery.
All prior commitments have been canceled, including a planned meeting with King Charles III during his upcoming state visit to Italy. Uncertainty remains about whether the pope will lead Easter celebrations on April 20.
Francis' unexpected return reflects resilience amidst adversity. His presence symbolized hope for the faithful while highlighting his dedication to leading the Catholic Church despite significant health challenges. The event underscored his determination to maintain public engagement during a critical period of recovery.
