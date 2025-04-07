MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Huatai Securities Shares FinTech Practices with Hong Kong SFC" data-link=" Securities Shares FinTech Practices with Hong Kong SFC" class="whatsapp" HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2025 - ?Huatai Securities recently hosted a FinTech knowledge-sharing session with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The event aimed to share forward-looking perspectives on financial technology and contribute to shaping the future of financial services in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.The session covered financial-specific large language models, intelligent credit research, and innovations in the fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading platform. Drawing on its own expertise, the company shared its latest progress in infrastructure and platform development, along with its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into financial applications, on which the company has placed strong emphasis in recent years.During the session, the company's technical experts reviewed AI large language model developments globally and in China. The company presented its system of large model platform that integrates computing power, operational management, and application development. The experts demonstrated how LLM is already improving workflows across research, advisory, and investment banking services, both internally and with partners. The company is also exploring ways to enhance client services using intelligent tools across various business areas.The session included real-world case studies across various asset classes, showing how its Credit Analysis Management System (CAMS) enables quantitative credit assessment, real-time risk tracking, credit bond pricing and regulatory empowerment. Huatai Securities started developing CAMS in 2017, combining extensive market data with quantitative models and AI. Today, as the backbone of Huatai's credit research ecosystem, it is widely used in credit risk management, trading, and investment research, and has strong potential for application in investment banking and asset management.In response to evolving FICC market dynamics, the company has upgraded its Global FICC Electronic Trading Platform (HEADS) to manage strategy development, trade execution, and risk assessment across all asset classes in both domestic and international markets, including exchange-traded and over-the-counter products, connecting research to trading in a seamless process. Looking ahead, HEADS will strengthen its capabilities in overseas FICC trading, investment, and risk management, leveraging AI to create new products and build an integrated client service system.This year marks Huatai Securities' 10th anniversary of listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a milestone that accelerated the company's international expansion. The company now runs a connected financial network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, the US, the UK, Singapore, and other regions, with technology supporting both local and international business. As it grows globally, Huatai is building stronger technology capabilities to empower business growth, using its platforms to connect assets, clients, and products while expanding its global presence.Hashtag: #huataisecurities

About Huatai Securities

Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence.

