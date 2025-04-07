Higher Ed's AI Workforce Has Arrived: Element451 Introduces Bolt Agents

AI-powered agents designed to help colleges thrive and become #dogeproof.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has taken a chainsaw to federal higher education funding, and colleges and universities are once again bracing for deep budget cuts. After clawing back from pandemic-era enrollment declines, higher education faces a new wave of pressure: deliver more, with less-again.

Element451 believes that's not just unsustainable-it's unacceptable. Today, the AI-first student engagement platform announced the launch of Bolt Agents , a first-of-its-kind AI workforce built for higher ed. Fully integrated into the Element451 CRM , Bolt Agents are proactive, goal-oriented teammates designed to support overextended staff-not replace them.

In a moment defined by uncertainty, burnout, and resource constraints, Bolt Agents offer a resilient, flexible way for schools to meet growing demands while staying human-first. It's how institutions can become #dogeproof -without sacrificing service or sanity.

Purpose-Built for the Pressures of Higher Ed

Unlike traditional AI tools that wait for a prompt, Bolt Agents act with intention.

Each agent is built for a specific job and can interpret data, personalize outreach, build communications, and execute across channels. They complete real projects from start to finish , delivering results-not just output.

And they do it in the platform, using the data, goals, and context already in Element451. There's no third-party software to stitch together or babysit.

Imagine this:

You oversee enrollment at a large community college. Before heading out for a mid-summer break, you assign your Enrollment Agent a goal: get 500 newly admitted Health Sciences students registered for fall. When you return, the update's waiting-537 students enrolled, questions answered, and no time lost.

Or you lead student success at a small liberal arts school. You ask your Academic Advisor Agent to re-engage first-year students who haven't registered for the next term. Within days, nudges go out, support is delivered, and registration rates are rising-without pulling your team off other priorities.

Staff can review, edit, and approve the agent's work-just like they would with a junior colleague. As trust builds, they delegate more, knowing oversight is always built in.

Not Just Automation-The Rise of the Hybrid Workforce

Bolt Agents are part of a broader shift taking hold across industries: the hybrid workforce , where humans and AI work side by side. McKinsey predicts that generative and agentic AI could automate up to 30% of work hours in higher education by 2030, enabling staff to focus on more strategic, human-centered responsibilities.

By offloading time-consuming tasks to AI teammates, institutions can redistribute workloads , avoid staff fatigue, and stay adaptive in the face of shifting policies and shrinking budgets. It's a way to keep work moving-without stretching people too thin.

Flexible Support for Uncertain Times

Higher ed professionals have been overworked for too long. When peak seasons like orientation hit-or a team member is out-Bolt Agents step in without additional overhead, overtime, or frustration.

"No other platform in higher ed can do this," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451. "We've transformed AI from a feature into a teammate. Most AI is reactive-ours is proactive. It thinks, plans, acts, and improves, always guided by the goals of the institution and the people behind it."

This is agentic AI -technology that reasons through goals and produces results, not just content. Gartner projects that 33% of enterprise apps will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024.

Bolt Agents bring that future to higher ed today.

Come Build Your First Agent

Bolt Agents are available now and already in use by Element451 partner institutions.

At Element451's Engage Summit in June, attendees will get hands-on experience with Bolt Agents-and the opportunity to build one tailored to their institution's goals. It's the fastest way to go from overwhelmed to operational, from task lists to outcomes.

If higher ed is going to survive the next wave of uncertainty, it can't keep asking humans to do it all.

Register for the Summit and see how AI can protect your team's time and morale.

About Element451

Element451 is the AI-first CRM that gives colleges and universities a digital workforce to attract, enroll, and support today's students. Schools can assign projects to Bolt Agents - AI teammates that can interpret data, write content, segment audiences, personalize outreach, and adjust tactics as they go. Staff stay in control while getting time back for the human work students value most. From prospect to post-graduation, Element451 helps schools connect with students in smarter, faster, and more personal ways.

