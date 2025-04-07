CIFC Supports Refinancing Of Uniloy, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFC Asset Management LLC and its affiliates (collectively, "CIFC") one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the refinancing of Uniloy, Inc. ("Uniloy" or the "Company"). Uniloy is a portfolio company of Cyprium Partners and Osgood Capital.

CIFC served as Agent and Sole Senior Lender for the senior secured credit facility.

Founded in 1950, Uniloy is a leading provider of blow molding systems, molds and aftermarket support for customers manufacturing lightweight, monolayer containers used in the food and beverage, household cleaning/chemical, medical and automotive end markets. With over 6,000 blow molding machines in thirty countries and six continents, the company supports a large installed base with aftermarket parts and services from its operations in seven countries in North America, Europe and Asia.

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA. Since its founding in 1998, the team has deployed over $2.0 billion in 104 platform investments throughout North America.

Based in Houston, Texas, Osgood Capital is a consulting and private equity firm that advises or invests in partnership with management to facilitate accelerated growth while achieving sustainable competitive advantages for small and middle market companies. Osgood Capital has experience closing over 35 transactions with combined value over $2.0 billion investing in the plastics, packaging, aerospace, automotive, energy services, electronics, technology, software, and consumer products sectors.

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, and opportunistic credit as well as direct lending strategies designed with the goal to deliver consistently attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors and clients. CIFC currently manages over $44 billion in assets and employs more than 200 professionals in the U.S. and Europe. The CIFC Direct Lending Team provides middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries providing in excess of $11.2 billion throughout our 20-year history.* For more information, visit .

CIFC Offices: Miami, New York, Philadelphia area (Direct Lending), and London

CIFC Direct Lending Originations Offices: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles

*Information as of December 31, 2024

