Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2025-04-07 06:06:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 31 March 2025 to 04 April 2025:


 Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
31 March 2025 70,000 164.56 11,519,200
01 April 2025 150,000 160.10 24,015,000
02 April 2025 160,000 153.36 24,537,600
03 April 2025 150,000 153.53 23,029,500
04 April 2025 140,000 155.30 21,742,000
Accumulated for the period 670,000
104,843,300
Accumulated under the programme 9,430,787
1,442,244,454


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 9,931,944 treasury shares corresponding to 1.611% of the total share capital.

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 31 March 2025 - 04 April 2025

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109397751

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search