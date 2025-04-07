THI Canada Expands Its Mandate To Support Leading Cypriot Institution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hellenic Initiative Canada is proud to expand its reach to Cyprus to support the work of the Centre for Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) in Nicosia with a grant of $106,000 CDN.

CVAR, a part of the Costas and Rita Severis Foundation, is a leading institution for cultural and educational enrichment in Cyprus. CVAR uniquely serves all Cypriot communities by promoting Cyprus' rich history and cultural heritage, fostering peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among its diverse peoples.

THI Canada will be supporting CVAR's flagship education program, C.R.E.A.T.E.S, reaching over 4,000 students annually. With 15 specialized programs accredited by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, CVAR offers youth aged 6 to 18 with interactive and comprehensive perspectives of Cyprus, ranging from the medieval times through the 20th century. These free, innovative programs challenge biases, inspire critical thinking, and facilitate connections across cultural divides.

Appreciating the leadership of Dr. Rita Severis, THI Canada is delighted to partner with the Costa and Rita Severis Foundation to advance mutual goals in education. As Dr. Severis noted:“My visit to Toronto was an inspiring opportunity to engage with the vibrant Hellenic Cypriot Canadian community and witness first-hand their deep-rooted commitment to preserving and promoting our shared heritage. The warm reception reaffirmed the importance of building strong cultural and educational bridges between Cyprus and Canada. CVAR is encouraged by these connections and remains keen to further cultivate collaborations, particularly through initiatives like the C.R.E.A.T.E.S. educational programs, made possible with the generous support of The Hellenic Initiative Canada. We look forward to fostering enduring partnerships that celebrate our history while shaping a dynamic and inclusive future.”

In addition to school programs, CVAR engages the broader public through compelling city tours, immersive lectures, artistic exhibitions, cultural walks, and bi-communal dialogues. This programming has earned CVAR prestigious accolades, including the Europa Nostra Award and the European Union Cultural Heritage Grand Prix.

The Hellenic Initiative Canada thanks all its generous donors who contributed to this effort, enabling CVAR to continue its vital role in inspiring youth and bridging communities.

Major donor George Mavroudis expressed his gratitude for the initiative. As he put it,“I want to thank THI Canada for embracing this important cultural initiative as Rita's incredible personal sacrifice and commitment to create CVAR is inspiring. My family is incredibly proud to do our small part in supporting this great institution. Preserving and promoting the history of Cyprus is imperative to a future that will learn from its past and hopefully build a better future.”

Tony Lourakis, another valued donor, noted that“it was a great honour to fundraise on behalf of The Hellenic Initiative Canada for the Centre for Visual Arts and Research in Cyprus. CVAR is a unique and vital institution that promotes culture, history, and the arts while embracing diverse perspectives. It serves as a voice for peaceful coexistence and unity. In these turbulent times, it is crucial to support CVAR to ensure its sustainability and amplify its message to as many people as possible."

Lila Kotaki

Operations Manager

The Hellenic Initiative Canada

T: 416-572-7324

