Housing Canada Coalition Launches ‘End The Housing Game’, A National Campaign To Address Canada’S Unfair Housing System

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Housing Canada Coalition – made up of four leading Canadian organizations from across the housing sector – launched a new advocacy campaign aiming to ensure housing and homelessness are front and centre in this federal election.

The End the Housing Game campaign highlights how the rising cost of living, unaffordable mortgages and rents, and lack of housing supply have created a housing system that that plays out like an unfair game stacked against Canadians.

In a September 2024 Abacus Data poll , 57% of Canadians were already worried about how they would pay for their housing if their financial situation changed. Now, America's trade war against Canada will make Canada's housing crisis worse. Finding solutions to the crisis is more urgent as economic turmoil will push more of us out of jobs and homes and into homelessness.

“We've come together as a coalition with a plan to protect Canadians and build a resilient housing system,” said Tim Richter, President, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness and Housing Canada Coalition Campaign Chair.“At the heart of our plan is a simple message: A safe, secure and prosperous Canada begins at home.”

“Our aim with this campaign is to make sure candidates from all parties are hearing from Canadians – loud and clear – that it's time to end the housing game, and we can if we work together,” said Richter.

Last month, the Housing Canada Coalition put forward a 10-point plan to protect Canadians and build a resilient housing system, so every Canadian has a place to call home.

The campaign takes a bold approach with a new video ad, placing a team of diverse Canadians in a game they just can't win-unless they work together.

“It's an ad that captures the anxiety Canadians are experiencing, as well as the need for hope. We want to show that we can end this game if we work together and mobilize all of us to end the housing crisis,” said Andrew Burns, Housing Canada Coalition Campaign Manager,“The campaign invites Canadians to join in a series of actions that will target candidates and persuade them to keep housing a priority throughout the federal election and into the next government.”

The End the Housing Game campaign and Housing Canada Coalition is a project of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH), the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Habitat for Humanity Canada, and the Canadian Housing & Renewal Association (CHRA).

Full campaign details can be found at EndTheHousingGame.ca

The full campaign video can be found here:

Additional Quotes:

“This bold campaign is an urgent call to action for all federal party leaders and candidates to recognize and address the housing crisis facing our country. Accessible and affordable housing is not just a platform issue – it is a fundamental necessity for fostering healthy communities and a thriving economy. We must work together to create policies that will help increase housing supply across the continuum and empower Canadians to pursue their dream of homeownership.”

Janice Myers, CEO, The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)



“This federal election presents a pivotal opportunity to address the housing challenges faced by many Canadians. Political decisions will significantly impact the economy and the availability of affordable homes, potentially putting added strain on families already grappling with housing insecurity. We believe that everyone deserves a safe and decent place to live. We must rally together to ensure that housing is prioritized in this election, enabling us to create pathways to safe, affordable homeownership for all Canadians."

Pedro Barata, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada



"Canadians in communities across the country are facing real and unnecessary barriers to finding a home. This campaign is about more than just naming the crisis – it's about mobilizing people to take action. We need Canadians to make their voices heard and demand that every federal party commit to real, lasting solutions, including investments in community housing, to ensure everyone has a place to call home."

Ray Sullivan, Executive Director, Canadian Housing and Renewal Association



Background



Nine in 10 Canadians are concerned about the current state of housing in Canada. (Source: Housing Concerns Grow as Over Half of Canadians Fear Losing Their Home Due to Financial Changes - Abacus Data )

In a 2024 Habitat for Humanity Canada survey 59% of Canadians said they worry about sacrificing other basic needs like food, living essentials, clothing, and education in order to afford their rent or mortgage payments. (Source: )

12% of Canadians say they have experienced homelessness at one point in their life – equivalent to 4.8 million people (roughly the size of Alberta) – and 30% of Canadians know someone who has experienced homelessness (Source: Housing Concerns Grow as Over Half of Canadians Fear Losing Their Home Due to Financial Changes - Abacus Data )

Trump's tariffs represent Canada's“most significant trade shock” since the 1930s. (Source: A U.S.-Canada trade shock now in play: first economic takeaways - RBC Thought Leadership )

45% believe government should partner with private and non-profit sectors to tackle this issue. (Source: Over 60% of Canadians Say No Level of Government Is Doing Enough on Housing - Abacus Data ) 74% of Canadians believe communities are fracturing because of a lack of appropriate housing for low- and middle-income people. (Source: Habitat for Humanity 2024 Affordable Housing Survey)

Media seeking copies of campaign video content to embed can download video assets here .

For more information, please contact:

Annette Goerner, Director of Public Relations, spark* advocacy

...

613-818-6941