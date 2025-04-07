403
The Good Bug Innovates A Ground-breaking Clinically proven Natural GLP-1 Weight Loss Solution Amid Rising Obesity Rates in India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Chandigarh, 7th April, 2025: India is at the cusp of a major health crisis as obesity rates surge across all age groups, driving an alarming rise in early mortality linked to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 24% of women and 22.9% of men are now classified as obese.
The Good Bug, a pioneering gut health brand in India, has launched a path breaking scientific innovation poised to disrupt the weight loss landscape. The Good Bug’s Advanced Metabolic System is the latest advancement in natural GLP-1 science offering a sustainable & science-backed solution to weight loss. The breakthrough has been scientifically validated with clinical trial data showing a 12.01% reduction in weight, 9.64% decrease in waist circumference, and 12.14% reduction in BMI in 90 days.
Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug, stated, "Developed through cutting-edge gut microbiome research, the Advanced Metabolic System is a proprietary blend of clinically tested probiotics and prebiotics solving for obesity through Natural GLP-1 activatio— —without the adverse side effects commonly associated with weight-loss drugs. With the launch of this product, validated through scientific clinical trials, we are proud to offer a global first-of-its-kind innovative solution that delivers upto 12% weight loss in 90 days. As pioneers in gut health, we identified disbalance in gut biome composition to be the fundamental root cause behind obesity and put together years of R&D to build a solution that could eventually help increase GLP-1 and GIP naturally to deliver weight loss outcomes. This is a big scientific breakthrough for us which has been discovered, developed and made in India, and will redefine weight management globa”ly.”
Unlike pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists, which are commonly associated with side effects and dependency, The Good Bug's Advanced Metabolic System naturally increases GLP-1 levels in the body, reduces chronic inflammation in the Gut, thereby regulating appetite and reducing cravings to deliver sustainable weight & health outcomes. Trusted by healthcare professionals, it offers a sustainable and natural approach to weight management. The Good Bug plans to take this product to the global markets including the US.
Dr. M.K.N. Manohar, Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospitals, and the trial’s principal investigator shared, “ “In the Clinical trials conducted, The results were not only statistically significant but also clinically meaningful. It is comparable to the best of the drugs what is available as of ”ow,” he aff“rms. “What stood out was the self-reported drop in cravings and improved satiety. Over 90% said their cravings had reduced; 95% noted hunger suppression. This mirr’rs what’s seen with synthetic GL”-1 drugs,” h“ explains. “Importantly, no significant adverse events were reported. And the trials showed clear improvements in appetite, satiety, and ”nergy levels.”
He fu“ther added, “Obesity has become a silent pandemic, accelerated by COVID. There is a wide gap between lifestyle changes and invasive treatments like surgery. Scientific evidence increasingly highlights the gut microbiome as a cornerstone of metabolic health and sustainable weight management. Unlike synthetic interventions that often come with unintended side effects, a well-researched probiotic formulation like The Good Bug leverages the natural synergy between gut bac’eria and the ”ody’s metabolism.”
Available at 2000 per month or 5000 for three months, The Good Bug’s solution is accessible via online platforms and retail stores. With its focus on research-driven efficacy and transparency, The Good Bug is redefining the role of gut health in overall well-being.
Prabhu Karthikeyan, Co-founder of The Good Bug, stated, “We recognize microbiome science's impact not only on digestive health but also on metabolic health, w’men’s health, and cognitive well-being. As research into the microbiome deepens, it unfolds a new dimension of healthcare and we remain committed to leveraging its potential. We strive to continuously build consumer health solutions through advanced probiotic innovation, empowering individuals to take control of their health through science-driven products. We see a big opportunity in how our new launch can impact the obesity landscape in the country."
Obesity has emerged as a major health concern, in lieu of which Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji recently launched an anti-obesity drive. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 180 million Indians were classified as overweight or obese in 2021, and studies predict this number could surge to 400 million by 2050. This further highlights the urgent need for effective, clinically proven, and affordable solutions like The Good Bug.
