403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Futtaim Automotive Appoints New Managing Director of Global Aftersales to Drive Innovation and Customer-Centric Excellence
(MENAFN- IPN)
Dubai, UAE, 07 April 2025:
In a strategic move to strengthen its customer-first approach, Al-Futtaim Automotive has appointed Jean-Pascal Bourdier as Managing Director of Global Aftersales. With a focus on operational excellence and sustainability, Jean-Pascal brings extensive global experience thanks to leadership roles in some of the world’s top automotive manufacturers.
Jean-Pascal’s appointment highlights Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to redefining aftersales services and providing a seamless, customer-first experience through Al-Futtaim Auto Center (ALAC). ALAC sets the standard for aftersales excellence by leveraging advanced technology, top-quality products, expertly trained technicians, and modern facilities to cater to all vehicle types, from conventional cars to EVs. With a wide range of services for all makes and models across the UAE, ALAC delivers outstanding value through unique features such as seven-day operational facilities, mobile service vans, express services, and transparent fixed pricing for general repairs. Reporting directly to Antoine Barthes, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, Jean-Pascal will lead a dedicated team focused on driving innovative strategies to address diverse customer needs, offering both premium and value for money automotive solutions across the UAE.
In his new role, Jean-Pascal will drive the adoption of advanced technologies, advanced electronic vehicle checks, enhancing the efficiency and precision of aftersales services. His vision includes fostering sustainable practices such as reducing carbon emissions through eco-friendly logistics, remanufacturing spare parts, and minimizing warehouse carbon footprint.
Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Pascal Bourdier stated: "I’m incredibly proud and excited to join and lead one of the regional’s largest automotive aftersales operations. My belief aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to deliver unparalleled service and solutions, with the customer at the heart of it all. From leveraging cutting-edge diagnostic technologies to empowering our technicians to become trusted experts, our mission is to ensure every vehicle continues performing at its best. I’m excited to be part of this team as we drive toward a future fueled by convenience, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction."
With over two decades of industry expertise, Jean-Pascal’s career journey spans key roles in the global automotive sector, including EV infrastructure at an electric vehicle charging solution company, driving operational excellence at a motor vehicle manufacturer, and leading the worldwide aftersales strategy for Renault Group, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiencies across global markets.
Jean-Pascal has taken on several international assignments, including leading teams in Japan and spearheading the integration of engineering expertise with business strategy. His achievements include building comprehensive aftersales frameworks, securing multiple patents, and championing phygital customer experiences that blend physical and digital touchpoints. His forward-thinking approach to sustainability and digitization aligns with Al-Futtaim Automotive’s broader vision to transform the automotive landscape in the UAE and beyond.
Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.
Dubai, UAE, 07 April 2025:
In a strategic move to strengthen its customer-first approach, Al-Futtaim Automotive has appointed Jean-Pascal Bourdier as Managing Director of Global Aftersales. With a focus on operational excellence and sustainability, Jean-Pascal brings extensive global experience thanks to leadership roles in some of the world’s top automotive manufacturers.
Jean-Pascal’s appointment highlights Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to redefining aftersales services and providing a seamless, customer-first experience through Al-Futtaim Auto Center (ALAC). ALAC sets the standard for aftersales excellence by leveraging advanced technology, top-quality products, expertly trained technicians, and modern facilities to cater to all vehicle types, from conventional cars to EVs. With a wide range of services for all makes and models across the UAE, ALAC delivers outstanding value through unique features such as seven-day operational facilities, mobile service vans, express services, and transparent fixed pricing for general repairs. Reporting directly to Antoine Barthes, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, Jean-Pascal will lead a dedicated team focused on driving innovative strategies to address diverse customer needs, offering both premium and value for money automotive solutions across the UAE.
In his new role, Jean-Pascal will drive the adoption of advanced technologies, advanced electronic vehicle checks, enhancing the efficiency and precision of aftersales services. His vision includes fostering sustainable practices such as reducing carbon emissions through eco-friendly logistics, remanufacturing spare parts, and minimizing warehouse carbon footprint.
Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Pascal Bourdier stated: "I’m incredibly proud and excited to join and lead one of the regional’s largest automotive aftersales operations. My belief aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to deliver unparalleled service and solutions, with the customer at the heart of it all. From leveraging cutting-edge diagnostic technologies to empowering our technicians to become trusted experts, our mission is to ensure every vehicle continues performing at its best. I’m excited to be part of this team as we drive toward a future fueled by convenience, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction."
With over two decades of industry expertise, Jean-Pascal’s career journey spans key roles in the global automotive sector, including EV infrastructure at an electric vehicle charging solution company, driving operational excellence at a motor vehicle manufacturer, and leading the worldwide aftersales strategy for Renault Group, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiencies across global markets.
Jean-Pascal has taken on several international assignments, including leading teams in Japan and spearheading the integration of engineering expertise with business strategy. His achievements include building comprehensive aftersales frameworks, securing multiple patents, and championing phygital customer experiences that blend physical and digital touchpoints. His forward-thinking approach to sustainability and digitization aligns with Al-Futtaim Automotive’s broader vision to transform the automotive landscape in the UAE and beyond.
Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment