Defending America's Security Through Visa And Travel Restrictions On South Sudan

2025-04-07 05:46:07

It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States.  Enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States.  Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them.

As South Sudan’s transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders.  We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation.

