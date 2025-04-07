G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement On China's Large-Scale Military Drills Around Taiwan

The text of the following statement was released by the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union.

Begin Text:

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, express deep concern about China’s provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan.

These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity.

G7 members and the larger international community have an interest in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including by force or coercion.

G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue.

End Text.