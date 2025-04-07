Shruti Haasan Stresses On The Importance Of Self-Care This World Health Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) On World Health Day, Shruti Haasan reminded us that healing comes in many forms.

Revisiting a heartfelt video from the 'Saalar' actress' YouTube channel, Shruti's perspective on self-care is as unique as her artistic identity. Her message stands out as a powerful reminder that self-care is personal - not prescriptive. Whether through music, movement, or just taking a pause, Shruti believes in carving your own path to wellness.

In her own words, "Self-care is very important, and you should do it in whatever way makes you happy. People often tell me, 'You should really meditate,' but I don't know how to sit and blank my mind. I've found different ways to do it - like this thing called 'breath of fire,' where I channel into my third eye - but I do it with heavy metal because that's what centres me. Playing the piano is my meditation. Watching Love Is Blind is my meditation. It doesn't matter what it is - whatever feels like meditation to you, in terms of loving yourself and giving yourself the room to breathe and just be - I think that's where real self-care lies."

Work-wise, Shruti will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action extravaganza, "Coolie". The highly-awaited drama will see superstar Rajnikanth as the protagonist.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the project will also feature some of the top stars from the South film industry, such as Telugu heartthrob Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj.

Additionally, Mr Perferctionist Aamir Khan might also be seen doing a cameo in the film.

The movie will also feature Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in key roles.

"Coolie" is scheduled to reach the audience on August 14 this year.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj has clarified that "Coolie" will be a stand-alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).