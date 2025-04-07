Major Shareholder Announcement
According to S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is announced that on 4 April 2025 Jyske Bank A/S, business registration number (CVR) 17616617, Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 3,229,557 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to 5.02% of the share capital of Jyske Bank A/S.
The Supervisory Board has proposed the cancellation of 2,765,118 repurchased shares at the extraordinary general meeting on 24 April 2025. This is because the necessary 90% of the share capital was not represented, even though the cancellation achieved the required majority at the ordinary general meeting on 25 March 2025.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Major shareholder announcement 20250407
