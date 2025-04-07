Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-04-07 05:20:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 March to Friday 4 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 28,996 349,411,640
31 March 2025 750 11,834.0400 8,875,530
1 April 2025 750 11,918.3867 8,938,790
2 April 2025 900 11,665.8556 10,499,270
3 April 2025 1,150 10,672.4435 12,273,310
4 April 2025 1,200 9,987.0167 11,984,420
Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 4,750 52,571,320
Accumulated under the program 33,746 401,982,960
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 164,040 2,014,167,466
31 March 2025 3,760 12,037.7101 45,261,790
1 April 2025 3,760 12,080.1649 45,421,420
2 April 2025 4,525 11,844.9050 53,598,195
3 April 2025 5,765 10,787.2437 62,188,460
4 April 2025 6,013 10,057.7391 60,477,185
Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 23,823 266,947,050
Bought from the Foundation* 3,116 11,205.7583 34,917,143
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 190,979 2,316,031,659

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 33,746 A shares and 298,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.10% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 7 April, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2025

