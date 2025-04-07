Global And China Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit-Driving Integration Industry Report 2024-2025: Single-Chip Solutions Are On The Horizon, Desay SV Is Far Ahead, Alone Commanding Over 30% Of The Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report combs through and summarizes the advantages and disadvantages of driving-parking integration, cockpit-parking integration and cockpit-driving integration (cockpit-driving-parking), their implementation modes, business models, used chips, market application and distribution, OEMs' planning and layout, competitive landscape, and suppliers, and analyzes and predicts the market size of cockpit-driving integration (cockpit-driving-parking).

Cockpit-driving integration is gaining momentum, and single-chip solutions are on the horizon

The installations of driving-parking integration domain controllers soared by 61.9% year on year, and the overall penetration rate exceeded 10%.

In the current general trend towards EEA centralization and OEMs' cost reduction needs, driving-parking integration, cockpit-parking integration and cockpit-driving integration (cockpit-driving-parking) domain controllers have come into being. Compared with cockpit-parking integration and cockpit-driving integration, driving-parking integration is implemented earlier and develops relatively maturely. Driving-parking integration began to be applied in 2021, and went into mass production in 2022. In the first three quarters of 2024, nearly 1.651 million vehicles installed with driving-parking integration domain controllers were sold, a like-on-like spike of 61.9%.

In the first three quarters of 2024, the penetration rate of driving-parking integration domain controllers was 10.7%, up 3.8 percentage points from the prior-year period and 3.6 percentage points versus 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2024, driving-parking integration domain controllers were largely installed on battery electric and extended-range passenger cars, which took a combined 95.1% share. Wherein, the installation rate in battery electric cars was 23.2%, mainly Tesla; the installation rate in the extended-range cars was as high as 77.3%, led by Li Auto and Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA).

Driving-parking integration domain controller suppliers: Desay SV is far ahead, alone commanding over 30% of the market.

At present, some OEMs design driving-parking integration domain controllers by themselves, and outsource production to third-party suppliers, for example, Tesla (Quanta/Pegatron) and NIO (Flex); some large strong OEMs like Great Wall Motor and BYD (BYD Research Institute) self-develop and self-produce the controllers; Li Auto, HIMA, Zeekr, Xiaomi, IM Motors, and Xpeng among others choose to cooperate with third-party suppliers.

Among the driving-parking integration domain controller suppliers, Desay SV holds a safe lead, alone taking a 30% share in the market. It has formed partnerships with Li Auto, Xiaomi, Zeekr, and Xpeng. Its best-selling products include IPU03 (Horizon J5/NVIDIA Xavier) and IPU04 (NVIDIA Orin X).

The share of single-chip solutions for driving-parking integration domain controllers reached 41%.

Driving-parking integration domain controllers generally adopt multi-chip solutions, but single-chip solutions have already taken a favorable market share (41%), and are expected to prevail in the market soon in the general trend for reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Driving-parking Integration Chip Solution

In the first three quarters of 2024, driving-parking integration domain controllers for passenger cars used a total of 2.68 million chips. Only Tesla (self-use), NVIDIA, and Huawei HiSilicon (mainly for HIMA) together sweep 76% of the market, showing a high market concentration. As concerns chip compute and process, the mainstream chips Tesla's second-generation FSD, Nvidia Orin-X, and Huawei HiSilicon Ascend 610 all boast higher than 100 TOPS and 7nm process.

2024 is the first year for mass production of cockpit-parking integration.

Cockpit-parking integration solutions lower costs and improve efficiency mainly by saving a parking chip and exploiting the compute redundancy of the cockpit chip. For mainly processing image display and audio functions, the cockpit chip has relatively high GPU compute, but limited NPU compute. It is more suitable for integrating basic parking functions and targets vehicle models priced below RMB200,000. The two cockpit-parking integration models launched in August 2024 are both priced within RMB150,000

Cockpit-driving integration develops better than expected, skyrocketing by 1071.9% year on year.

As an advanced form of cross-domain integration, cockpit-driving integration is the focus of the layout by players. It was put into use in 2023, ahead of cockpit-parking integration. In April 2023, Voyah Passion, the first model packing a cockpit-driving integration domain controller, was rolled off on market. In just one and a half years, models that actually apply cockpit-driving integration function have numbered up to 17.

There is a huge market space for cockpit-driving integration suppliers in the future

From the supplier side, in current stage cockpit-driving integration domain controllers are primarily developed and designed by OEMs, and produced by third parties. Voyah, a subsidiary of the traditional OEM Dongfeng, however adopts the cooperative product of the third-party suppliers Neusoft Reach and Megatronix. Geely, Changan, BAIC and GAC, which plan to set foot in the market in 2025, have established relations with different suppliers on R&D of cockpit-driving integration. There is still huge market space left for suppliers in the future.

Desay SV signed cooperation agreements with GAC Hyper and Chery in April and October 2024, respectively, on cockpit-driving integration domain controllers. In October, it also brought related products to Geely to exchange and share technological innovation and application.

Single-chip solutions for cockpit-driving integration are expected to land in 2025.

Among the current cockpit-driving integration models, except for the low-end edition (within RMB200,000) of Leapmotor C Series, all other models have adopted a multi-chip solution, with a typical configuration of mainstream intelligent cockpit chip (Qualcomm 8155/8295) + mainstream intelligent driving chip (Nvidia Orin-X). Regarding single-chip solutions, multiple OEMs and suppliers prefer Nvidia Thor and Qualcomm Ride Flex SA8775P chips, both of which are scheduled to come into mass production in 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Cockpit-driving Integration and EEA



Definition of Driving-parking Integration, Cockpit-parking Integration and Cockpit-driving Integration

Comparison between Driving-parking Integration, Cockpit-parking Integration and Cockpit-driving Integration

EEA Evolution Promotes Domain Controller Integration

Automotive EEA Evolution in the Next Decade

Summary of EEA Concentration of Mainstream OEMs (Domain Concentration) Summary of EEA Concentration of Mainstream OEMs (Domain Fusion + Central Computing Architecture)

Overview of Driving-parking Integration



Comparison between Driving-parking Separation and Driving-parking Integration

Four Forms of Driving-parking Integration

Comparison between Multi-chip and Single-chip Driving-parking Integration Solutions

Comparison between Lightweight and High-level Driving-parking Integration Solutions

Driving-parking Integration Chips

What Are the Requirements of Driving-parking Integration for Chips?

How Do Chip Vendors Help OEMs Implement Driving-parking Integration Solutions?

Competitive Landscape in the Field of Driving-parking Integration Chips

Summary of Relationships between Chips, Driving-parking Integration Domain Controllers, and Vehicle Supply Chain

Driving-parking Integration Business Models

How Does the Cooperation Model of the Driving-parking Integration Industry Chain Change?

Driving-parking Integration Industry Chain Cooperation Model 1: OEM-led Development

Driving-parking Integration Industry Chain Cooperation Model 2: Supplier Development Model

Driving-parking Integration Industry Chain Cooperation Model 3: Chip Vendors Participate in Development

How to Transition from Driving-parking Integration to Cockpit-driving Integration? Main Players in Driving-parking Integration

Driving-parking Integration Suppliers



Competitive Landscape of Driving-parking Integration Domain Controller Suppliers in China

Quarterly Installations of Driving-parking Integration Domain Controller Suppliers in China

Summary of Mass-produced Products of Driving-parking Integration Domain Controller Suppliers in China

Desay SV

Huawei

iMotion

Hong Jing Drive

Technomous

Freetech

Baidu Apollo

Zhuoyu Technology (DJI Automotive)

ECARX

MINIEYE

Yihang.ai

Neusoft Reach

EnjoyMove Technology

Idriverplus

AutoBrain Zongmu Technology

Cockpit-parking Integration Suppliers



Summary of Products of Cockpit-parking Integration Suppliers

Ecarx

Desay SV

NavInfo

Yuanfeng Technology

Autolink

Foryou Corporation

BICV

Megatronix

Visteon

Aptiv Bosch

Cockpit-driving Integration Suppliers



Summary of Products of Cockpit-driving Integration Suppliers

Neusoft Reach

Megatronix

Desay SV

Yuanfeng Technology

ECARX

AutoLink

BICV

NavInfo

PATEO CONNECT+

Neusoft Corporation

Bosch

Aptiv

NESINEXT

Zongmu Technology Baidu Apollo

