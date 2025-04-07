403
Exclusive Land Rover Range Rover P400 MHEV Presented In AVTODOM Land Rover Altufyevo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dealership center AVTODOM Land Rover Altufyevo offers premium Land Rover Range Rover P400 with MHEV technology in exclusive Tourmaline Brown color from the premium SV Bespoke palette. This full-size luxury SUV embodies a combination of advanced technologies, sophisticated style and outstanding power. It emphasizes the prestige and status of the owner.
Land Rover Range Rover P400 MHEV is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine with a capacity of 400 hp. It works in tandem with a 48-volt electric supercharger. The innovative mild hybrid system MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) increases fuel efficiency and reduces carbon dioxide emissions. This ensures a smooth ride and an instant response to the accelerator. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds. The advanced eight-speed automatic transmission ZF in combination with all-wheel drive guarantees confidence on any roads. The car has impressive dimensions: the length is 5.0 m, the width is 2.0 m, the height is 1.87 m and the wheelbase is 2.99 m. The average fuel consumption is 9.8 liters per 100 km. This makes the Land Rover Range Rover P400 MHEV one of the most economical car in its class, taking into account the power and all-wheel drive.
The main feature of this car is the unique Tourmaline Brown color. It is part of the exclusive SV Bespoke palette. This rich dark brown metallic with a warm velvety shimmer is complemented by a special Xirallic red pigment. This gives the paintwork depth of color and a shimmering effect and creates an elegant play of light when driving. Each car painted in one of the SV Bespoke shades undergoes individual quality control and manual finishing. This guarantees impeccable execution and an ideal coating texture.
The Range Rover P400 MHEV interior is designed for maximum comfort. Premium materials, innovative technologies and carefully thought-out ergonomics make every trip enjoyable. The leather seats are complemented by perforated inserts, equipped with electric drive with heating and ventilation. A premium Meridian surround sound audio system, Pivi Pro infotainment system with 13.1-inch touchscreen and active noise cancellation are installed for maximum comfort. An advanced intelligent all-wheel drive system with adaptive driving modes is available for the convenience of drivers. It automatically distributes torque for better traction.
Land Rover Range Rover P400 MHEV is equipped with advanced technologies of the future. Adaptive Dynamics system automatically adjusts the stiffness of the suspension depending on the driving style and road conditions. Terrain Response 2 system allows selecting the optimal driving mode for different surfaces. Advanced technologies are used in the car. Adaptive Cruise Control system automatically adjusts the speed of the SUV depending on the movement of cars in front.
"Our customers can become owners of an exclusive Land Rover Range Rover P400 MHEV in a luxurious Tourmaline Brown finish from the premium SV Bespoke palette. This is not just a car, it is a real work of engineering art. It combines advanced technology, unrivaled comfort and exclusive design. We are pleased to offer our customers the opportunity to get acquainted with this car at our dealership AVTODOM Land Rover Altufyevo," – Svetlana Shubina, Head of New Car Sales at AVTODOM Land Rover Altufyevo, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
