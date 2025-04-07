Ganja To Hold Series Of Cultural Events

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A series of cultural events themed "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" will take place in Ganja on April 8-12, Azernews reports.

The project is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture.

The series includes master classes, scientific seminars, educational infotours, trainings, etc.

The successful implementation of MEMİM "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" projects in Ganja, namely, master classes in piano and vocal specialties for the student-teaching staff of children's music and art schools of Ganja and nearby regions, a scientific and practical seminar "Embodiment of national traditions in music", projects "Friend of the Master", "Theater from generation to generation", "Preserve the cultural heritage", as well as trainings for employees of local museums and libraries will have a positive impact on the cultural environment of the city.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.