Israel's PM Postpones Court Hearing For Crucial US Talks With Trump

MENAFN - AzerNews) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington on an extraordinary visit, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump. He is accompanied on the trip by his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Major General Roman Hoffman, has also arrived in the US.

Shortly after arriving in the United States, Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Commissioner Jamison Greer.

Netanyahu flew to the United States after completing a visit to Hungary, where he stayed from April 3 to 6. He is scheduled to fly to Israel on Tuesday, April 8.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement about the visit to the US and talks with Trump: "The politicians will discuss issues related to tariffs, efforts to return Israeli hostages, relations between Israel and Turkey, the Iranian threat, as well as countering the International Criminal Court. The Prime Minister highly values ​​his personal and warm relationship with President Trump and thanks him for the invitation to be the first leader he will meet after the introduction of global tariffs, as was the case after President Trump took office."

Netanyahu's court hearing scheduled for April 7 was postponed to Wednesday, April 9, due to his visit to the United States. Also, due to Netanyahu's trip, Defense Minister Israel Katz's visit to the United States, which was scheduled to take place in the coming days, was canceled. The Defense Minister's Office reported that the prime minister and the defense minister could not be absent from the country at the same time, given the ongoing war. Katz is now planning a visit to the United States in a few weeks.