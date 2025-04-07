Feasibility Study For Azerbaijan-Turkiye Green Energy Corridor Officially Launched

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Boston Consulting Group is currently working on the feasibility study for the "Azerbaijan-Turkiye Green Energy Corridor" project.

Azernews reports that this was announced today by Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, during an event in Baku on the topic "Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emissions Reduction."

According to Zeynalov, the feasibility study has two components: the "Green Energy Zone in Nakhchivan" and the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Interconnector. He noted that the project is a step towards enhancing the stability of energy supply in the region and to Europe.

He also highlighted that Nakhchivan has significant renewable energy potential and profitability, with the region's technical potential estimated at 21-29 gigawatts.

It should be noted that the event titled "Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emissions Reduction" officially started today in Baku.